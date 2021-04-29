High Court Justice Mazuz retires with no ceremony

High Court Justice Menachem Mazuz retired on Thursday, around four years earlier than originally expected, and without the elaborate ceremony often given to justices who serve out their term.

In December 2020, Mazuz abruptly shocked the country announcing he would retire early this month.

Mazuz has served on the court since 2014 and was originally expected to serve until 2025.

There was no explanation by the court spokeswoman other than he was retiring for "personal issues."

Mazuz expressed great pride in his service in the court and in his prior decades of public service, including as attorney-general.

He slammed political critics of the legal establishment as failing to understand that the electorate has a right to vote for them, but also has a right to limiting politicians’ abuse of power through the courts.

The outgoing justice quoted former prime minister and Likud founder Menachem Begin in 1951 as saying that “I suggest we do not settle for merely ‘independence of the law,’ but rather that the flag of our Herut Party [predecessor to the Likud] stand for ‘supremacy of the law,’” in emphasizing the importance of the rule of law and its gatekeepers.

There was some speculation in December that Mazuz hoped to be replaced while Avi Nissenkorn was still justice minister and before any new government might form.

Mazuz and Nissenkorn were both part of the country's more liberal camp.

But shortly after Mazuz’s announcement, the country fell into a fourth round of elections and Nissenkorn quit, leaving the Judicial Selection Committee leaderless and unable to replace Mazuz.

Although Benny Gantz emerged as the new justice minister on Wednesday, it is unlikely that he will be able to convene the committee without a new government, by which time there would likely be a new justice minister.

Whether the country goes to fifth elections or a new government is formed, it is expected it will take at least a few months to replace Mazuz, as well as Hanan Melcer , who retired earlier this month.

Other speculation surrounding Mazuz’s reasons for early retirement relate to a rebuke he received from the Public Representative for Complaints Against Judges Uri Shoham earlier in 2020 relating to his handling a case connected indirectly to his daughter, Yael Mazuz-Harpaz.

Though Shoham concurred with Mazuz that his handling the case had not violated conflict of interest principles – the connection between the issue and his daughter was deemed to remote – the watchdog said Mazuz still should have notified the parties involved about the connection.

Mazuz bristled, calling the incident part of a continued calculated barrage by critics to tear down the legal establishment.

However, Mazuz is not the first justice to be lectured on conflicts, such that other more substantive issues might also have been part of the picture.

For one, Mazuz multiple times urged his fellow justices to start rejecting government requests to perform house demolitions of alleged terrorists’ families’ homes.

He said that Israeli law on this point had tensions with international and human rights norms, and that the tactic was being overused.

Mazuz was no lightweight on security issues and was plenty ready to defend Israeli defense moves which might get criticized globally.

However, having served as attorney-general and feeling he knew the security issues well, he also seemed sometimes more ready to ask detailed questions to defense officials about whether their actions were really imperative for national security.

Still, his call to end house demolitions was ignored and, with a very small number of exceptions, the High Court has continued to improve almost every IDF request for such house demolitions.

When green-lighting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government in May 2020 despite the pending public corruption indictment, Mazuz’s “approval” was among the most scathing of all of the 11 justices and may have left a bitter taste in his mouth.

When Mazuz was appointed, he was perceived as a future heavyweight because he had handled so many high profile corruption cases while serving as attorney-general from 2004-2010.

Cases he handled as attorney-general included: former prime minister Ehud Olmert, former president Moshe Katsav, former justice minister Haim Ramon, former finance minister Avraham Hirschson and former minister Shlomo Benizri.

However, he also had some detractors at the time for closing a case against former prime minister Ariel Sharon and for initially favoring a plea bargain with former president Moshe Katsav.

Further, there were mixed views on how long it took him to handle the case of then foreign minister Avigdor Liberman, though much of the delay in that case came from his successor attorney-general Yehuda Weinstein.