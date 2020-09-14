High number of coronavirus cases may be due to oversensitive testing

The coronavirus samples taken from the subjects are transferred to the PCR device in the laboratory to identify the genetic material of the coronavirus . The device tries to detect the signs of the virus in a process that is repeated dozens of times. The Health Ministry in Israel has set a quota of 37 rounds. In Germany, for example, a quota of only 30 rounds was set, and in the United States - 34.

The director of the Infectious Disease Unit at Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, Prof. Shlomo Maayan, estimates that if there is an adjustment in Israel to the number of rounds in other countries, the number of patients reported may be hundreds per day.

"The criterion in Israel means that the number of infections is very high. If the number of rounds is reduced, the number of patients may be smaller, and then the pressure to close the country will also be smaller," said Maayan.

"The criterion in Israel means that the number of infections is very high. If the number of rounds is reduced, the number of patients may be smaller, and then the pressure to close the country will also be smaller," said Maayan.

Not all the experts we spoke to on the subject align with these claims. Meanwhile, Prof. Yoram Lass claims that "the tests in Israel are lying because they are too sensitive." Lass also claims that the test does not distinguish between a live virus and a dead virus.

For example, Prof. Ariel Munitz of the Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, who serves as the head of the coronavirus testing laboratory in Tel Aviv [does not agree.] "There are different types of tests. Each lab works with a different type of swab, and the number of rounds required to decide who is positive and who is negative follow the manufacturer's instructions. Everything is 'offset' into a uniform and reliable index. There is no evidence of hypersensitivity or anything like that."

However, he emphasizes: "The number of tests should be limited. A lot of patients are diagnosed today, who are indeed patients, but most of them are mild in terms of symptoms and the hospitals have nothing to do with it."

Prof. Zeev Rotstein, director-general of Hadassah Medical Center, which operates the coronavirus laboratory, said yesterday: "The tests in Hadassah's laboratory are very accurate."

He explained that, "Every lab has its own type. There is no uniformity. But the tests are accurate, I know that for sure. There is no more or less, we see that there is accuracy. And I assume most hospitals work like us. There is constant control to ensure the accuracy of the activity."

However, in light of the above, Rotstein revealed: "Yesterday morning, the Health Ministry announced to the hospitals that it will halve the number of 'fast' tests for diagnosing coronavirus. These are swabs that the Health Ministry supplies, and hospitals purchase. These are the tests that are really critical - if someone is going to have surgery, for example, I need to know in a short period of time if he has corona, so that he does not infect the staff."

As of printing, the Health Ministry had not responded.

The criteria in Israel for determining someone as positive for coronavirus in a lab test is higher than states like Germany or the USA. As a result, the number of people infected per million residents is very high in Israel compared to other countries around the world. Senior doctors in Israel believe that if new criteria of corona tests are formulated, the number of those defined as infected with the virus will be noticeably lower.