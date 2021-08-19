Hodaya Monsonego, detained in Peru for 2 years, to return to Israel

Israeli citizen Hodaya Monsonego, 24, who has been detained in Peru since August 2019 has been released and will return to Israel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry released in a statement Wednesday night.

Monsongeo, who is cognitively impaired, was jailed in Peru for 10 months on charges of drug smuggling. In May of 2020, she was released to house arrest. On Wednesday, the court in Peru authorized her release and permitted her to return to Israel.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid personally worked with the Israeli embassy in Peru and the Foreign Ministry on this sensitive subject ever since assuming office, claimed the statement by the Foreign Ministry. "In my first week in office, I assembled a special team to coordinate Hodaya's release, which I followed closely. We won't celebrate until we see her land in Israel, but we can be a little happy," said the Foreign Minister.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}





אני מודה לשגרירות ישראל בפרו על הרתמותם למשימה. בשבוע הראשון שלי במשרד מיניתי צוות מיוחד לטיפול בשחרורה של הודיה מונסונגו ועבדתי איתם צמוד. לא נחגוג לפני שנראה אותה נוחתת בארץ, אבל מותר כבר קצת לשמוח. בשבילי להגן ולשמור על צעירים עם צרכים מיוחדים זו חלק ממשימת חיי.אני מודה לשגרירות ישראל בפרו על הרתמותם למשימה. pic.twitter.com/6LzhQ8be6o August 18, 2021

Lapid has a daughter with special needs whom he often shares stories with on social media.

The Foreign Minister spoke with Hodaya on the phone, telling her that when she returns, they will both host a Hodaya feast - a Jewish celebration to give thanks, often following struggles that ended safely.

"For me, protecting youth with special needs is a part of my life's mission," concluded Lapid.