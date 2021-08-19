The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hodaya Monsonego, detained in Peru for 2 years, to return to Israel

Monsongeo, who is cognitively impaired, was jailed in Peru for 10 months on charges of drug smuggling.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 19, 2021 00:43
Hodaya Monsonego (photo credit: COURTESY/MAARIV)
Hodaya Monsonego
(photo credit: COURTESY/MAARIV)
Israeli citizen Hodaya Monsonego, 24, who has been detained in Peru since August 2019 has been released and will return to Israel, the Israeli Foreign Ministry released in a statement Wednesday night.
Monsongeo, who is cognitively impaired, was jailed in Peru for 10 months on charges of drug smuggling. In May of 2020, she was released to house arrest. On Wednesday, the court in Peru authorized her release and permitted her to return to Israel.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid personally worked with the Israeli embassy in Peru and the Foreign Ministry on this sensitive subject ever since assuming office, claimed the statement by the Foreign Ministry. "In my first week in office, I assembled a special team to coordinate Hodaya's release, which I followed closely. We won't celebrate until we see her land in Israel, but we can be a little happy," said the Foreign Minister.
Lapid has a daughter with special needs whom he often shares stories with on social media.
The Foreign Minister spoke with Hodaya on the phone, telling her that when she returns, they will both host a Hodaya feast - a Jewish celebration to give thanks, often following struggles that ended safely.
"For me, protecting youth with special needs is a part of my life's mission," concluded Lapid.


