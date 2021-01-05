Honey theft leaps by 50% as country faces COVID-19, beekeepers stingless

Honey related crimes leapt by 50% across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic with criminals changing their method, the Honey Council and the Union of Beekeepers reported on Tuesday. In the past, criminals would lift beehives with the workers still inside of them, now they focus on stealing the honey.
Police apprehended on Monday a man who allegedly stole dozens of honeycombs. The alleged thief, a resident of Nazareth, was arrested 24 hours after the chief beekeeper at Kvutzat Kinneret, Gal Kinnerti, reported the crime.
A single beehive contains up to 50 kg (110 pounds) of honey, as they are usually located in open spaces to allow the bees to graze thefts are difficult to prevent in real time.
"The honey bee is an important pollinating agent which oversees 80% of the planet’s agricultural plants," Kinnerti said, noting that in Israel the value of this service alone is roughly NIS 3 billion. Currently, there are 510 beekeepers across the nation who look after 120,000 beehives, two thirds of which serve Israeli farming needs.
The financial upheavals caused by the novel coronavirus are believed to trigger various forms of crimes across all sectors, from cybercrime to domestic violence.
