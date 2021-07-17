The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Housing crisis in Israel: Prices up by 7.4% since last year

Since the 2008 global financial crisis, housing prices in Israel have soared by 214%, more than doubling themselves.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 17, 2021 01:57
Apartment for sale in Jerusalem (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Apartment for sale in Jerusalem
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Housing prices in Israel have gone up by 7.4% in the last year, the Central Bureau of Statistics published on Thursday.
Since the 2008 global financial crisis, housing prices in Israel have soared by 214%, more than doubling themselves. This figure means a middle class Israeli will need 150 monthly pay checks in order to buy a house, double the average of countries in the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).
"The housing crisis is a national mission of the utmost importance," said Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin in his first speech as minister.
In a contractors conference held in Eilat last month, Elkin was presented with data showing a rise of 5% in housing prices in the city. He went on to blame the COVID-19 pandemic and the former government for mishandling the housing ministry.
  
While these statements might be correct, they effect Israel's housing market and increase already sky-rocketing demand, especially coming from the ministers in charge of this issue.
"I have lived and worked in Tel Aviv all my life, currently working three different jobs. I know I'll never be able to afford a house," a 57-year-old mother of two told Walla. "I have been renting an apartment for 20 years. The amount I have paid over the years reached NIS 2 million. It is a horrible reality to live in," she added.
Due to lack of a functioning government in Israel over the last two years, the expectation is that the housing prices will continue to grow. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's new government is yet to present a plan to mitigate the crisis.


Tags house prices in israel crisis housing in israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Tisha Be'av: Israel must end baseless hatred, rally together - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by