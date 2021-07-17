Housing crisis in Israel: Prices up by 7.4% since last year

Since the 2008 global financial crisis, housing prices in Israel have soared by 214%, more than doubling themselves. This figure means a middle class Israeli will need 150 monthly pay checks in order to buy a house, double the average of countries in the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).

"The housing crisis is a national mission of the utmost importance," said Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin in his first speech as minister.

In a contractors conference held in Eilat last month, Elkin was presented with data showing a rise of 5% in housing prices in the city. He went on to blame the COVID-19 pandemic and the former government for mishandling the housing ministry.

While these statements might be correct, they effect Israel's housing market and increase already sky-rocketing demand, especially coming from the ministers in charge of this issue.

"I have lived and worked in Tel Aviv all my life, currently working three different jobs. I know I'll never be able to afford a house," a 57-year-old mother of two told Walla. "I have been renting an apartment for 20 years. The amount I have paid over the years reached NIS 2 million. It is a horrible reality to live in," she added. Due to lack of a functioning government in Israel over the last two years, the expectation is that the housing prices will continue to grow. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's new government is yet to present a plan to mitigate the crisis.