Housing crisis in Israel: Prices up by 7.4% since last year

Housing prices in Israel have gone up by 7.4% in the last year, the Central Bureau of Statistics published on Thursday.
Since the 2008 global financial crisis, housing prices in Israel have soared by 214%, more than doubling themselves. This figure means a middle class Israeli will need 150 monthly pay checks in order to buy a house, double the average of countries in the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).
"The housing crisis is a national mission of the utmost importance," said Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin in his first speech as minister.
In a contractors conference held in Eilat last month, Elkin was presented with data showing a rise of 5% in housing prices in the city. He went on to blame the COVID-19 pandemic and the former government for mishandling the housing ministry.
While these statements might be correct, they effect Israel's housing market and increase already sky-rocketing demand, especially coming from the ministers in charge of this issue.
"I have lived and worked in Tel Aviv all my life, currently working three different jobs. I know I'll never be able to afford a house," a 57-year-old mother of two told Walla. "I have been renting an apartment for 20 years. The amount I have paid over the years reached NIS 2 million. It is a horrible reality to live in," she added.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}Due to lack of a functioning government in Israel over the last two years, the expectation is that the housing prices will continue to grow. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's new government is yet to present a plan to mitigate the crisis.