How Israel can get trains and commuters safely back on track

In disappointing news for commuters earlier this week, the long-awaited return of trains to Israeli railways on June 8 was abandoned at the last minute amid a rise in coronavirus cases.While the shutdown has provided ample opportunity for Israel Railways to advance lengthy infrastructure projects, including the extension of the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv railway to Savidor Central station, the renewal of public transportation is a vital ingredient in restoring the economy to full speed. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said he expected the train to recommence operations "soon," adding that the pre-sale of tickets and a prohibition on standing passengers would be among the conditions for renewed operations. No revised date for restoring rail services has yet been publicly announced.Despite fears regarding busy train carriages as the potential scene for coronavirus transmission, authorities can already look to safety measures implemented by transportation providers worldwide for inspiration and guidance.In the United Kingdom, for example, all passengers traveling on the busy London North Eastern Railway (LNER) – connecting London to North-East England and Scotland – must reserve a seat for a specific train. Boarding and disembarking relies on a one-way system inside carriages and two rows should be left vacant between passengers.In addition, trains are regularly cleaned, hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes are available, and disinfectant "fogging" is used to clean hard surfaces.In London, to reduce pressure on public transportation, the municipality has launched "Streetspace" to help people walk and cycle where possible. Measures include temporarily boosting cycling networks, reducing traffic on residential streets and creating low-traffic "corridors" across the city. The changes could become permanent, authorities say.Last month, the European Commission published a detailed list of guidelines to protect railway passenger health. These include all workers and passengers wearing masks, which is already mandatory in Israel.Other recommended measures include increasing train frequency and capacity to enable distancing; mandatory seat reservations; the use of on-board passenger counting systems for commuter trains; pricing incentives for off-peak hour travel; and the automatic opening of doors at all stops to prevent passengers touching door handles or buttons.Arriving at major railway stations across India, passengers are met by automated and manual thermal screening processes to check their body temperature. Passengers showing coronavirus-related symptoms are refused entry, and in some cases sent to hospital for formal coronavirus checks.Thermal screening is also required at all airports and bus terminals, and asymptomatic passengers are advised to self-monitor for two weeks following travel.In Sydney, the government of New South Wales has implemented strict restrictions on the capacity of all forms of public transportation. These include a maximum of 12 passengers on buses, 35 in train carriages and 45 on a ferry.In a similar vein to local authorities in London, overflow parking is available in the city center to encourage individuals to drive to work, park and ride systems are in operation and temporary cycling routes have been established. For those traveling on public transportation, stickers will indicate where passengers should and should not sit.