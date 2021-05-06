The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

How my shingles reminded me every day counts

This is Israel, so everyone is willing to share their interesting life stories with someone like me who is always interested.

By BARBARA SOFER  
MAY 6, 2021 01:16
ANOTHER PERK of living in Israel: All the hospital food is kosher (photo credit: SIIM TELLER/FLICKR)
ANOTHER PERK of living in Israel: All the hospital food is kosher
(photo credit: SIIM TELLER/FLICKR)
I figure it’s just a bug bite. Israeli springtime with its glorious weather and burst of flowers is accompanied by thirsty insects waking up from winter slumber. Somehow, I’ve been stung in the narrow strip between my casquette cap and my antiviral mask.
It hurts too much for a mosquito’s sting. Weirdly, I can feel it popping out and sort of creeping across the right side of my forehead. My right eye hurts, too. I rationalize it away: probably spring allergy.
I’m wrong.
Forty-eight hours later, the alleged bug bite has become an alarming cluster of blisters. The eye pain, worse now, wakes me at 4 a.m.
I’m Sabbath-observant. I hesitate before getting in a car, trying to think of possible solutions that don’t require diagnosing and treating my problem. But when dawn rises rosy-fingered on my Jerusalem street, I reach for the keys of our red Honda Jazz and drive to Ein Kerem.
Within three minutes of arriving at Hadassah-University Medical Center’s emergency eye clinic, the ophthalmologist on duty names my disease: ophthalmic shingles. Herpes zoster in my eye!
These shingles get their name from the Latin and French words for belt, or girdle. Most sufferers get shingles like a girdle around their waist. In Hebrew they’re called “belt-like blisters” (shalveket hogeret); in Arabic, they’re “belt of fire”; and in Norwegian, literally “hell’s fire.” Men and women like me who had the itchy childhood disease of chicken pox can be revisited by herpes zoster half a century later.
Now there’s no time to waste. Antiviral medications are squeezed into my eye, and I’m put on an intravenous drip while still in the emergency room. And, although I have given my husband instructions about what to bring as a gift for my sister and brother-in-law where I thought we would be eating lunch “if I’m not home by Shabbat lunch,” I’m informed gently that I’ll be in hospital for at least five days.
Can it spread to my nearby brain? The doctors assure me it won’t.
SCARY AND painful as the condition is, I realize that one area I won’t have to worry about is paying for a hospital stay. This isn’t trivial. Thanks to Israel’s national health insurance, my visit to the emergency room and hospitalization will be covered. I am also grateful to get such fast diagnosis and treatment just post-dawn on a Shabbat morning. I am also glad that through my health fund I have taken the preventive vaccine against herpes at the recommendation of my family doctor. Although it’s considered only 60% effective, the doctors think it will likely cause a lighter case.
I spend the next five days on intravenous treatment and undergoing many examinations in the ward marked “dermatology and sex.”
Lucky for me, in order to make room for the expanding COVID-19 wards, the department for dermatology and sex has been moved from the Hadassah’s iconic 1962 Round Building, which has become the site of coronavirus treatment, to the deluxe Sarah Wetsman Davidson Tower.
Thankfully, the herpes retreats from my eyes. The lesions have spread around the right side of my face and will last longer. The pain isn’t as extreme as a tooth abscess or giving birth. Interesting combinations of non-opioid painkillers are prescribed for the pain. I’m grateful also that Israel doesn’t have an opioid problem.
Another perk of living in Israel. All the hospital food is kosher. So are the goodies with bedside delivery from the mall restaurants, 13 floors below, like the grilled goat cheese on bagel and salmon-green beans-rice pilaf (called, if you’re here, orez briani).
Because reading is difficult, Saturday night my visiting children show me that I can plug headphones into the suspended TV’s remote control.
The next day I discover a previously unknown to me world of morning TV. In a cooking show I learn that I should bake potatoes on a bed of kosher salt. I agonize with the tearful chef contestant who can’t make gefilte fish because it reminds her of her late grandmother. (She’s eliminated.) On the endless property shopping shows, I’m relieved when the British property couple decide against buying any of the ugly vacation apartments they view in Spain. I can spend a whole day like this while the antiviral medications work.
This is Israel, so everyone is willing to share their interesting life stories with someone like me who is always interested.
One doctor is a new immigrant from Andorra. I didn’t know there were Jews in Andorra. A hundred, she says. Actually, 99, now that she’s made aliyah. Another doctor tells me about medical school in Hungary. A nurse who gives the middle-of-night treatment explains how she earned a graduate degree in literature in Romania, how her husband worked in construction while she did the job retraining course and became a nurse, and then it was his turn and he became a nurse, too. She talks about her mother, a teacher, while the intravenous drips on. I think she said Romania, but I’m not sure. It was very late.
FOR THE past year I have followed all the rules for avoiding the coronavirus: wiping down groceries, shoes off at doorstep, no hugging, Seder-for-two, antiviral masks. We allowed no grandchildren in the apartment, dined socially distanced and outdoors, even though we live on the third floor. We used gallons of alcogel and signed up early to get the vaccine. And all this time, the shingles virus was waiting in the wings, dormant in the ganglia of the spinal cord or the trigeminal ganglion at the base of my skull.
What causes the outbreak? That’s a mystery, a professor explains. Some say stress activates it; but in a world with a lot of stress, that’s hard to define.
I remember getting the chicken pox back in Mrs. Haberstroh’s kindergarten class in Colchester, Connecticut. There were dire warnings about not scratching and creating a lifelong disfigurement. I check my ankle for the telltale scar of yesteryear. Over the decades it’s somehow disappeared. Back then shingles (from the German schindle) were only the rectangular black tiles we had on the roofs of our Connecticut wooden houses. Five years old, we believed we couldn’t ever get the chicken pox ever again.
Little did I know that a tiny virus, 125 nanometers long, made aliyah with me and has been accompanying me throughout my adult life. One day I was celebrating Independence Day, and the next benefiting from the befittingly heralded medical achievements that have accrued over the decades while my pockmark faded.
I’m recovering. I’m grateful. Humbled. More aware of the vicissitudes of life. And I’m more determined than ever, in this period of counting day by day the journey from Exodus to Mount Sinai – to make every day count. 

The writer is the Israel director of public relations at Hadassah, the Women’s Zionist Organization of America. Her latest book is A Daughter of Many Mothers.


Tags health hospital Omer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by