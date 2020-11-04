Hundreds of protesters call on Attorney-General Mandelblit to quit

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Tuesday night to protest against Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit near his home in Petach Tikvah.

Organized by the Zionist organization Im Tirtzu and the Land of Israel Forum, the demonstration was held after several of Mandelblit's neighbors were arrested for making critical comments such as calling "shame" at him while passing him on the street.

MK Ariel Kallner accused the justice system of being "the greatest threat to Israel as a Jewish state." The demonstrators, which included MK Ariel Kallner, Attorney Yoram Sheftel, acclaimed screenwriter Menny Assayag, Attorney Tali Gottlieb, and Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg, called on Mandelblit to quit and accused him of being one of the main reasons for the lack of trust in the justice system in Israel.



"The conduct of Avichai Mandelblit in recent years is one of the primary reasons behind the deep-seated mistrust of the public in the justice system," said Peleg. "Mandelblit wasn't elected by the public, and now the public feels that he lost his way and is being forced on them. He needs to quit," added Peleg.





Over the past two months, several revelations alleging corruption among the police and prosecution responsible for the Netanyahu investigations were exposed.

In one of them, Mandelblit could be heard in a leaked recording cursing out former State Attorney Shai Nitzan and saying how Nitzan is holding him "by the throat."

"The struggle to reform the justice system is the most proper struggle there is," continued Kallner. "It is a struggle for the essence of the state."

Attorney Tali Gottleib declared, "I don't want an Attorney General who thinks that the State Attorney's Office is his home, or that the court is in his pocket."

