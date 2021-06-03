Hundreds protest unity gov't near Ayelet Shaked's home

Some 800 protesters gathered on Thursday night to protest outside Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked's house, in response to the announcement to join the unity government set up by Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Yamina head Naftali Bennett, Israeli media reported.
The protesters are largely in the Religious Zionist faction, specifically the protest is represented by the "Orange Tent," orange being used as a reference to the color used by Israelis who were forcibly removed from Gush Katif in Gaza during Ariel Sharon's time as prime minister in 2005.Dozens, in favor of the unity government, have gathered in a counter protest. "We need a government that is good, good for Judaism and good for Israel," said Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich at the protest, Ynet reported. "Ayelet, listen to this spirit and this love. What do you have to look for in a place that doesn't have all of this?" Smotrich asked. "Come out here – to these people that hugged you and you hugged them back. They feel disappointed and betrayed. Look them in the eyes," he continued. The organizers of the anti-government demonstration have claimed that Bennett and Shaked have "betrayed the values of the right," similarly to Sharon. Religious leaders have, over the last few days, called Bennnett out for his apparent hypocrisy in leading a government which promises to "uproot religion," and have urged him to withdraw his support. A new unity coalition was formed late Wednesday night, Lapid informed President Reuven Rivlin and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, adding that it is prepared to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, Lapid and Ra'am (United Arab List) chairman Mansour Abbas signed an agreement at a meeting on Wednesday night at Ramat Gan's Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel, in the first coalition deal ever signed by an Arab party.Shaked had accepted a rotation in the Judicial Selection Committee with Labor leader Merav Michaeli under the coalition agreements. Gil Hoffman and Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.כ-200 צעירים מהציונות הדתית מפגינים מחוץ לביתה של ח"כ איילת שקד בתל אביב, במחאה על הקמת ממשלת בנט-לפיד@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/e2EZam2Ze6— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) June 3, 2021