IAI signs Heron MK II UAV sale, lease agreements with Asian country

The Heron MK II is the most advanced model in the Heron line, with the ability to reach an altitude of 35,000 ft., a max speed of 140 knots and a max flight time of 45 hours.

The UAV has a wider body and larger volume, allowing it to carry a variety of configurations for operational flexibility and improving maintenance abilities without changing the weight of UAV. The UAV carries a long-range sensor and radar and can carry a range of additional sensors including ELINT (electronic intelligence) and COMINT (communications intelligence), among others.

With larger and improved sensors, the standout feature of the Heron MK II is its standoff capability, gathering intelligence from tens of kilometers away from enemy fire and without crossing borders. The UAV also has an improved engine and avionics and a stronger propulsion system which allows for a climb rate of 550 knots (compared to the 140 knots of the older model).

The UAV has also been fitted with the most advanced automation systems, allowing operators to shut down the propulsion system and restart it using satellite communications, as well as refuel it in any location where there is a runway.

"I welcome the signing of the two Heron MK II system deals," said IAI executive vice president and general manager of the Military Aircraft Group, Moshe Levy. "The systems will operate in the terrestrial configuration and will fulfill various tasks, including border protection. The Heron MK II UAVs are suitable for landing at any airport and are capable of flying even in extreme weather conditions. I am confident that these deals will promote further deals of the Heron MK II systems."

The Heron MK II joins the IAI’s Heron UAS family, which for over 50 years has flown over 1,800,000 combat flight hours with over 50 operational customers who use the drones in a range of missions, environmental conditions and battle theaters across the globe.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.