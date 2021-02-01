The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IAI signs Heron MK II UAV sale, lease agreements with Asian country

The Heron MK II is the most advanced model in the Heron line, with the ability to reach an altitude of 35,000 ft, a max speed of 140 knots and a max flight time of 45 hours.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 08:02
Heron MK II (photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
Heron MK II
(photo credit: ISRAEL AEROSPACE INDUSTRIES)
Israel Aerospace Industries signed a sale and lease agreement for two Heron MK II unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems with an unnamed country in Asia, the company announced last week. Each system, including the UAVs, ground systems and sensors for collecting intelligence, costs tens of millions of dollars.
The Heron MK II is the most advanced model in the Heron line, with the ability to reach an altitude of 35,000 ft., a max speed of 140 knots and a max flight time of 45 hours.
The UAV has a wider body and larger volume, allowing it to carry a variety of configurations for operational flexibility and improving maintenance abilities without changing the weight of UAV. The UAV carries a long-range sensor and radar and can carry a range of additional sensors including ELINT (electronic intelligence) and COMINT (communications intelligence), among others.
With larger and improved sensors, the standout feature of the Heron MK II is its standoff capability, gathering intelligence from tens of kilometers away from enemy fire and without crossing borders. The UAV also has an improved engine and avionics and a stronger propulsion system which allows for a climb rate of 550 knots (compared to the 140 knots of the older model).
The UAV has also been fitted with the most advanced automation systems, allowing operators to shut down the propulsion system and restart it using satellite communications, as well as refuel it in any location where there is a runway.
"I welcome the signing of the two Heron MK II system deals," said IAI executive vice president and general manager of the Military Aircraft Group, Moshe Levy. "The systems will operate in the terrestrial configuration and will fulfill various tasks, including border protection. The Heron MK II UAVs are suitable for landing at any airport and are capable of flying even in extreme weather conditions. I am confident that these deals will promote further deals of the Heron MK II systems."
The Heron MK II joins the IAI’s Heron UAS family, which for over 50 years has flown over 1,800,000 combat flight hours with over 50 operational customers who use the drones in a range of missions, environmental conditions and battle theaters across the globe.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Tags UAVs Israel Aerospace Industries drone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel and the US must team up to tackle Iran safety issues - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
David Wolpe

Parashat Beshalach - What do you carry?

 By DAVID WOLPE

My Word: Beyond Bernie's mittens and memes

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Understanding haredi defiance to COVID-19 regulations - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by