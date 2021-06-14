The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF beefs up troop presence ahead of planned flag march

Last month's march was interrupted when Hamas fired a salvo of rockets towards Jerusalem.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 14, 2021 13:00
A BOY wrapped with Israel’s national flag is seen during a parade marking Jerusalem Day last month outside the Old City Walls. Israel, the author argues, needs to assert more sovereignty (photo credit: REUTERS)
A BOY wrapped with Israel’s national flag is seen during a parade marking Jerusalem Day last month outside the Old City Walls. Israel, the author argues, needs to assert more sovereignty
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The IDF has sent reinforcements to the West Bank as Palestinian groups warn against the controversial Flag March set to take place Tuesday in the Old City of Jerusalem.
Border police troops have also been reinforced in Jerusalem’s Old City and the level of alert for Iron Dome batteries has been raised out of concern of violence including rocket fire from the Gaza Strip by Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Incoming Interior Minister Omer Bar Lev met on Monday morning with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabati and received an overview of the police’s preparations for the march and at 4PM is expected to hold a situational assessment where a decision will be made on whether or not to convene the security cabinet.
Also on Monday on the sidelines of the traditional picture of the new cabinet at the President’s residence, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Bar-Lev regarding the march, Walla! News reported.
Palestinian groups including both Fatah and Hamas have called for a day of rage on Tuesday in response to the controversial Flag March, encouraging Palestinians to “mobilize” at the al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Old City.
"Let next Tuesday be a day of mobilization and a bond towards al-Aqsa Mosque, and a day of anger and defiance of the occupier," Hamas said in a statement on Sunday. "Show God and your people what you have done in it, and be the best sword for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa."
The Day of Rage was also called for mixed Jewish and Arab cities inside Israel. Palestinian groups in Lebanon have also been called on to “declare their alertness and readiness to protect Jerusalem and al-Asqa,” Palestinian media has reported.
Hamas also warned Monday that the flag march “is a detonator for a new battle to defend Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque.”
The right-wing march, that was originally planned for last Thursday, received police permission to pass through the Muslim quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, despite warnings that the event might lead to increased tensions.
Last week security sources once again warned that the march could reignite the area. Should Hamas follow through on its threats, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has approved several hundred new targets to be struck in the Hamas-run coastal enclave, Channel 12 reported. Gantz also approved a series of steps should Israel find itself in renewed conflict with Hamas.
Last month the march led Hamas to fire a salvo of rockets towards Jerusalem. Israel responded with heavy airstrikes against the terror group in Gaza, leading to the 11-day Guardian of the Walls operation.
Over 4,000 rockets and mortars were fired towards Israel, killing 11 civilians and one soldier. Israeli strikes against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad killed at least 243 Palestinians.
Ahead of the fighting, Israeli security forces had increased their alert level and sent more than two and a half extra battalions for reinforcements as a number of flashpoint events centered around Jerusalem were set to take place.
The IDF also placed Iron Dome batteries in central Israel ahead of the May events.


Tags IDF Jerusalem Temple Mount Flag March
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must recognize Netanyahu's achievements despite his flaws - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El

Israel's new coalition needs to take action to save the union - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Weinberg

Ten Commandments for the Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Adam Milstein

Fight antisemitism: 'Never again' must be backed by actions - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
2

HIV patient had COVID for over 7 months, infection mutated over 30 times

A man walks past a poster covering the side of a building ahead of a 21 day lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cape Town, South Africa, March 26, 2020.
3

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
4

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
5

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by