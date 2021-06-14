IDF beefs up troop presence ahead of planned flag march

Incoming Interior Minister Omer Bar Lev met on Monday morning with Police Commissioner Kobi Shabati and received an overview of the police’s preparations for the march and at 4PM is expected to hold a situational assessment where a decision will be made on whether or not to convene the security cabinet. Also on Monday on the sidelines of the traditional picture of the new cabinet at the President’s residence, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Bar-Lev regarding the march, Walla! News reported. Border police troops have also been reinforced in Jerusalem’s Old City and the level of alert for Iron Dome batteries has been raised out of concern of violence including rocket fire from the Gaza Strip by Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Palestinian groups including both Fatah and Hamas have called for a day of rage on Tuesday in response to the controversial Flag March, encouraging Palestinians to “mobilize” at the al-Aqsa Mosque and in the Old City.

"Let next Tuesday be a day of mobilization and a bond towards al-Aqsa Mosque, and a day of anger and defiance of the occupier," Hamas said in a statement on Sunday. "Show God and your people what you have done in it, and be the best sword for Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa."

The Day of Rage was also called for mixed Jewish and Arab cities inside Israel. Palestinian groups in Lebanon have also been called on to “declare their alertness and readiness to protect Jerusalem and al-Asqa,” Palestinian media has reported.

Hamas also warned Monday that the flag march “is a detonator for a new battle to defend Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The right-wing march, that was originally planned for last Thursday, received police permission to pass through the Muslim quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, despite warnings that the event might lead to increased tensions.

Last week security sources once again warned that the march could reignite the area. Should Hamas follow through on its threats, Defense Minister Benny Gantz has approved several hundred new targets to be struck in the Hamas-run coastal enclave, Channel 12 reported. Gantz also approved a series of steps should Israel find itself in renewed conflict with Hamas.

Last month the march led Hamas to fire a salvo of rockets towards Jerusalem. Israel responded with heavy airstrikes against the terror group in Gaza, leading to the 11-day Guardian of the Walls operation

Over 4,000 rockets and mortars were fired towards Israel, killing 11 civilians and one soldier. Israeli strikes against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad killed at least 243 Palestinians.

Ahead of the fighting, Israeli security forces had increased their alert level and sent more than two and a half extra battalions for reinforcements as a number of flashpoint events centered around Jerusalem were set to take place.

The IDF also placed Iron Dome batteries in central Israel ahead of the May events.