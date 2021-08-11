The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF commander's creative solution to lower COVID numbers: Don't get tested

The battalion commander ordered the commanders under him to decrease the number of tests conducted as much as possible.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2021 12:42
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90 (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Israeli army Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a IDF lab in central Israel on July 15, 2020. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/Flash90
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
The commander of the IDF's Givati Reconnaissance Battalion found a creative solution to ensure that coronavirus infection rates remain low among his soldiers: he stopped sending them to get tested, Ynet reported on Wednesday.
The commander ordered the officers under him to decrease the number of tests conducted as much as possible, saying "The eradication of the disease will be carried out by eradication of tests, that is, not to send people for testing (except with my and the doctor's approval). We are in excellent condition of zero verified [cases]. Maintaining this will help the unit’s fitness and will also help us avoid unnecessary cancellations of leave."
The orders go against IDF policy and directives, which dictate that only a medical professional can approve or deny a request to get tested, according to Ynet.
"The directive written in the announcement that soldiers should not be sent for coronavirus tests unless approved by a doctor is incorrect and contrary to orders," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit to Ynet in response to the report. "The procedures have been sharpened and a revised notice will be circulated in the battalion. Soldiers' requests for a coronavirus test are approved in accordance with the orders and in a comprehensive manner."
Last year, the Givati Brigade came under fire for poor quarantine conditions and an outbreak of the coronavirus at the Ketziot training base. The Brigade commander at the time took a series of steps to improve the conditions of the infected and quarantined soldiers.
On Sunday, the IDF announced new COVID-19 guidelines, including a requirement to wear masks outside in gatherings of over 100 people and limiting gatherings in closed spaces to 100 people. The IDF also announced that non-vaccinated IDF personnel will not be drafted to reserves service.
On Tuesday, 866 servicemembers were infected with the novel coronavirus, with one soldier in serious condition. Some 1,619 servicemembers were in quarantine.


Tags IDF givati brigade Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

MK Bitan's indictment bears the heavy stench of corruption - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by