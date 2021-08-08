New IDF COVID rules: Only vaccinated will draft to reserves

The IDF announced new COVID-19 guidelines in bases, as the green pass made its return to Israel on Sunday morning.

Here are some of the new IDF restrictions:

Masks - Mandatory mask-wearing in open spaces gatherings of over 100 people. In addition, mask-wearing will be mandatory on any occasion a unit commander sees fit.

Gatherings - No more than 100 participants in gatherings in closed spaces. In addition, partitions will be installed in every IDF dining room.

Travel - IDF personnel is forbidden to travel to red countries.

Reserve officers - non-vaccinated IDF personnel will not be drafted to reserves service.

In addition, IDF has forbidden the entrance of guests to army bases.