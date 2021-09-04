The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF firing zones, Highway 10 to be open to to hikers during holiday period

Entrance into the approved areas must be coordinated ahead of time, and without the correct permission, travelers will not be granted entry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2021 18:44
View of highway 10, on the southern Israeli border with Egypt. (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
View of highway 10, on the southern Israeli border with Egypt.
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)
The IDF will open specific shooting zones during Rosh Hashanah and Sukkot for tourists and hikers to enjoy, the IDF Spokesperson's unit announced ahead of the holiday season. 
In addition to the shooting zones, which are usually closed to the public, Highway 10 will be open to traffic near the Egyptian border, allowing tourists the opportunity to travel through scenery that is usually closed to the public.
On Rosh Hashanah, from Monday, September 6 until Thursday, September 9, the highway will be partially open to traffic between the Nitzana slopes in the western Negev and will continue via Har Harif and Mount Karkom, up until the Shikma Junction between Highway 10 and Highway 12. The route will be accessible from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during these days.
Additionally, throughout the Sukkot holiday, the highway will be open to traffic along the entire route, between the hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., every day from September 20 until September 28.
View of the Egyptian border from Highway 10 (credit: Courtesy)View of the Egyptian border from Highway 10 (credit: Courtesy)
IDF spokesperson reminds the public that the IDF continues to train during the holidays, and travelers must ensure that they do not enter live fire zones being used for practice by IDF troops.
Despite the usually-closed-off areas being open to the public, gated and signposted closed areas may not be entered, and it is forbidden to enter minefields, which will be clearly marked with barbed wire and yellow-red signs.
In order to coordinate arrival and entrance into the shooting zones or Highway 10 throughout the High Holy Days, residents of southern Israel can call 08-9902926/8, central Israel residents can call 02-5305042/1, and those in the north may coordinate entry by phoning 073-3483007.


