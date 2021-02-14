IDF looks into inflammatory letter claiming an officer is ‘unethical’

An IDF Brig.-Gen. attempted to block a fellow officer from being promoted to Major General by sending a letter to both the head of the Military Police Investigative branch Colonel Yuval Yamin and the head of the Military Advocate General, General Officer Sharon Afek, N12 reported on Sunday.
The letter alleged that the officer is unethical and might even be involved in criminal activity.
After two-weeks of investigation, the author of the letter was discovered. He admitted to writing it and said he doesn’t have any evidence of his allegations against his fellow officer. The man asked for the investigation to end.
The allegations involve more than one officer and the IDF is considering what to do about the author of the letter and the possibility that at least some truth is reported in it.
Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ordered the investigation to continue to reach the truth, the IDF Spokesperson said, adding that the IDF does not allow and will not allow for a culture of slander and gossip to inhabit it.
