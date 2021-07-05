In an event called “the Lightening of the Heavens” in honor of one of Szenes’s most famous poems, some 150 officers and troops will head to three European countries to learn about and honor Szenes, paratroopers from pre-state days, the heritage of the partisans and the Jews of the former Yugoslavia and Hungary.

Some 150 officers and troops will participate in the trip that will take place between July 18-22.

The event was organized in cooperation with the “Witness in Uniform” program that brings IDF soldiers and officers to Europe to commemorate and learn about the Holocaust. It will be led by the Paratroopers Brigade and the Commander of the Depth Corps. Maj.-Gen. Itay Virov and will also see the participation of Brig.-Gen. Ofer Winter, Commander of the 98th “Fire” Division.

The delegation will also include troops from commando units and the Israel Air Force.

Of the 150 participants, about 100 'ill take part in a multinational jump with representatives from the militaries of Hungary (5-10 participants), Slovenia (between 5-7 participants), Croatia (5 participants) and the UK (one participant).

The commander of the Paratroopers’ Brigade , Col. Yuval Gez, who will also be joining the delegation, told reporters that the mission will also strengthen ties with the countries participating in the jump.

During the trip, the delegation will visit Slovenia, Croatia, and Hungary. On the second day of the trip, paratroops will jump in Slovenia, close to the spot where Szenes parachuted into Nazi-occupied Europe 77 years ago.

After the jump, the paratroopers will march towards where Szenes joined the partisans.

The delegation will be divided into four teams of 27 participants, including a commander holding the rank of lieutenant-colonel or higher, as well as a guide who is an expert in the Holocaust that will accompany the troops throughout their journey. One of the guides will be Lt.-Col. (res.) Prof. Simcha Goldin, the father of Lt. Hadar Goldin whose body is being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Goldin joined previous IDF delegations to Europe, including in 2017 when he participated alongside his wife, Dr. Leah Goldin, and then-IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot in the "March of the Living."

Gez said that the delegation's mission is to bring the participants to Europe where they can sense the history and understand the importance of what Hannah Szenes and her fellow paratroopers did during the Holocaust.

“The main goal of this journey is to strengthen the sense of mission and the memory of heroism,” Gez said, adding that “we understand how historic this mission is.”

Szenes joined a group of parachutists organized by the Haganah in 1942 in order to rescue prisoners of war and organize Jewish resistance against the Nazis. In 1944 she parachuted into the former Yugoslavia and was arrested by Hungarian police when she tried to cross into Hungary.

She refused to give anything but her name despite being tortured in prison and in October 1944 she was tried for treason. She was executed by a firing squad in November 1944.