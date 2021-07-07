IDF Recruitment Festival returns

The annual IDF recruitment festival created by the "Yoter" club in collaboration with Meitav, IDF Radio and the Education and Youth Force will take place on Wednesday in Ganei Yehoshua, IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced. The festival will host a variety of performers including Itay Levi, "Hatikva 6," Moshiko Mor, Noa Kirel, Yonatan Margi, Anna Zack and the military band. Attendees will also be exposed to 25 combat units, their means and capabilities, and technological tools and weapons from their combat systems. Additionally, representatives from each corps will describe their military experience and answer any questions the attendees may have. Last year, due to the pandemic, the festival was held online. Though this year the festival returns to the 'real world,' to facilitate those who live far away and are unable to attend a digital event will also be held.At 2 p.m. on July 15 the Meitav's Unit call center will provide personal answers on their 'Meital Live' application. Various chat rooms will be created for different fields and in each one a different representative will answer questions."The Meitav unit will continue to work to make the recruitment process personal, innovative and accurate for the needs of the PLOs. I wish the 2021 recruits a successful and pleasant recruitment," said the commander of the Meitav Unit, Colonel Nimrod Arzuan.
