IDF Search and Rescue Brigade troops deployed to Haifa to fight COVID-19

400 troops will be in the northern Israeli city for the next two weeks

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
OCTOBER 5, 2020 17:15
IDF troops deployed to Haifa to fight in the war against coronavirus (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF troops deployed to Haifa to fight in the war against coronavirus
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Just days after the IDF announced that the military would be staffing two coronavirus wards in Haifa’s Rambam Hospital, hundreds of IDF troops from the Homefront Command’s Search and Rescue Brigade are being deployed to the city.
Col. (reserves) Amir Harel, the Head of the Homefront Command’s Hof HaCarmel subdistrict told The Jerusalem Post that some 400 troops from the brigade made their way to the northern Israeli city starting on Sunday and began their work on Monday.
The Homefront Command’s Search and Rescue brigade is known for flying abroad to aid countries that have suffered natural disasters like earthquakes but during the coronavirus pandemic, they have been deployed to cities across the country with high infection rates.
During the first wave, troops from the brigade were deployed to Jerusalem along with the Nahal Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion where they provided food products and other essential goods to the elderly and sick in the city.
The troops will be in Haifa for the next two weeks, helping regional and civilian authorities disseminate information about the virus as well as help increase the number of coronavirus tests carried out, opening additional drive-in and walk-in centers in various neighborhoods where residents can come without needing a referral from their doctor.
Harel told the Post that the troops have alot of experience working with civilians and are not only professional but very sensitive when it comes to dealing with a diverse population.
“The population of Haifa is very diverse,” he said, pointing to the Arab, Jewish, religious, secular populations. “It’s a model of Israel and we want to succeed here. We expect the work to get done and serve as a model for other authorities.”
Troops will also bring those diagnosed with the virus and unable to safely quarantine at home to one of the three coronavirus facilities in the cities and then check family members for the virus. Similar to their work during the first wave, troops will also provide food and other essential aid to those in need.
“We want to take neighborhoods that are in the red and turn them green,” Harel said. “We, as the Homefront Command, are here to save lives. The regional authorities are leading and we are helping.”
On Thursday the military announced that over a hundred military personnel from the IDF’s medical corps will begin treating coronavirus patients at the underground parking lot of Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
The underground parking lot has been transformed into patient bays that can treat some 770 patients. The doctors, paramedics, nurses, and medics from the military will staff the two coronavirus wards which will be treating patients in moderate condition.
The military expects that it will take two weeks to a month before the troops will be treating patients.
“This is the first time that I have known that the IDF will be treating civilians on the territory of the State of Israel,” IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman told reporters, adding that the IDF “will use troops from the medical corps and its equipment to supplement Rambam’s equipment.”
According to the spokesperson, the military decided to collaborate with the hospital in Haifa due to the high number of cases in Israel’s north which has been hit particularly hard during the second wave.


Tags Haifa IDF Coronavirus COVID-19
