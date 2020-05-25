The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF soldier who lost leg in terror attack released from hospital

“I feel good. I know I lost my leg. I want to return to my soldiers. Nothing will break me,” Ibrahim said after waking up from surgery, according to Ynet.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
MAY 25, 2020 15:05
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack near Hebron (photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM OPERATIONAL DOCUMENTATION)
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack near Hebron
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM OPERATIONAL DOCUMENTATION)
Shadi Ibrahim, the 21-year-old IDF soldier who lost his leg after a car ramming attack in the south Hebron hill in the West Bank in early May, was released from Soroka Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit after recovering in the hospital.
Ibrahim who grew up in Sajur, a Druze village in northern Israel, recorded a video message from his hospital bed in Beersheba letting everyone know that he was "all right," thanking everyone for their support and well wishes.
“I came out of intensive care, now everything’s fine with me. I’m all right,” Ibrahaim said after spending two weeks in the hospital. 


On May 14, Ibrahim was seriously injured after a Palestinian drove into him at high speed near the West Bank settlement of Negohot near Hebron.
According to the IDF, the driver accelerated towards troops standing next to a military observation post outside the settlement in the Har Hebron Regional Council.
The 21-year-old soldier, who was treated in the field by Magen David Adom paramedics, was then evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba with injuries to his upper body, in moderate-serious condition. He was said to be stable and conscious at the time. Soroka's spokesperson reported late Thursday that the soldier had undergone surgery and was suffering multisystem trauma, which eventually led to the amputation of his leg.
“I feel good. I know I lost my leg. I want to return to my soldiers. Nothing will break me,” Ibrahim said after waking up from surgery, according to Ynet.
The soldier, who serves in the IDF Armored Corps unit, was visited by the head of the South Command Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevy on Sunday. 
The terrorist was shot and critically injured by troops who returned fire. He later succumbed to his wounds. According to Ynet, the 19-year-old Palestinian was from the Hebron area and left a suicide note in his pocket.
The attack came days after 21-year-old Sergeant First Class Amit Ben Yigal was killed during an arrest raid in the Palestinian village of Yabed when a large rock was thrown at his head. The next morning, a 15-year-old Palestinian, Zaid Fadl Al-Qaysieh, was shot dead during clashes with IDF troops in the al-Fawar refugee camp.
Also on Monday, two Palestinians were shot by IDF forces after allegedly attempting to stab troops.
According to the military, the suspects tried to stab the soldiers posted outside the Havat Amichai outpost near the West Bank settlement of Shiloh, but according to local reports the two herders had been attacked by settlers accompanied by IDF troops while they were in their fields with relatives.
According to Palestinian WAFA news agency, the two men were brought to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah after being injured, one in the stomach and the other in the leg. They were not arrested by IDF troops, who according to WAFA teargassed locals who came to their aid.
No IDF soldiers were injured in the incident.

Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags IDF judea and samaria Terror Attack Palestinian
