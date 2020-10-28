The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF soldiers pack, deliver sweets to homes of coronavirus patients

Colel Chabad was specifically chosen by both Home Front Command and government ministries to implement much of the food distribution and support efforts amid the coronavirus crisis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 28, 2020 19:08
IDF soldiers are seen packing sweets at Colel Chabad's Pantry Packers to ship to coronavirus patients. (photo credit: PANTRY PACKERS)
IDF soldiers packed and delivered packs of food to patients sick at home with the coronavirus as part of a partnership between Home Front Command, the Jerusalem Municipality and the Jerusalem-based social services organization Colel Chabad.
The soldiers came to Colel Chabad's Pantry Packers, where they pack boxes full of sweets to send out.
“We wake up in the morning and arrive here to the packing factory to pack a few things, sweets, savory things,” said Saar Vilnai, commander of Sayeret Alon from Home Front Command. “From here we make our way to the Jerusalem neighborhoods, particularly the neighborhoods in the ‘red zone’ with corona patients, and we begin to distribute the packages to the houses, according to the organized list of recipients.”
“Being stuck at home for days on end was much more difficult than I anticipated,” said R, who recently recovered from COVID-19. “Having the support of food and supplies without having to keep asking family or friends was a real lifesaver. The extra delivery of sweets was so appreciated and made it clear we weren’t forgotten.”
Colel Chabad was specifically chosen by both Home Front Command and government ministries to implement much of the food distribution and support efforts amid the coronavirus crisis. This is due to their successful infrastructure and long track record, having been providing social services to Jerusalem since 1788.
“This has been a really challenging time for so many people,” said Rabbi Menachem Traxler, director of volunteering for Colel Chabad and founder of Pantry Packers. “They need our help, and we are proud to be able to assist in whatever ways we can. In addition to the groceries that they receive, these special deliveries of cookies, rogelach and chocolates are yet another way we can show these individuals and families who are stuck and home and hopefully on their way to full recovery that they are cared for by their country and by their people.”
“At the end of the day, we begin to really understand that what started as a pilot of cooperation turned out to be very successful,” said Vilnai. “We are helping the citizens, and the reactions have been amazing. The residents are really happy to get our help, and we, of course, are enjoying the experience and feeling the importance of this mission.”


Tags IDF Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
