IDF's Intelligence Branch to begin recruitment tests in North and South

For the first time, recruitment tests for some of the IDF's top intelligence units will be held in the North and South, and no just the country's center, in a bid to create equal opportunity.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 25, 2021 04:58
IDF recruits at the Military Intelligence language school (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF recruits at the Military Intelligence language school
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Evaluation processes for intelligence units will be opened in the North and South simultaneously for the first time in a joint initiative by the military's Intelligence Branch and the IDF’s Manpower Directorate.
During the month of November, potential recruits whose profiles meet basic required standards will take placement tests for some of the most important intelligence units, such as Shakim and Gama. For the first time, the tests will take place in Haifa, Beersheba, and Tiberias– not just in the center of the country.
The project's goal is to allow for equal opportunities amongst potential recruits from the entire periphery. The project is part of a larger new recruitment strategy, which is changing the way the army evaluated its draftees prior to their recruitment. 
The strategy is meant to create more equality and diversity among different IDF units. It also will include online testing from home, which will bring the testing procedures closer to draftee's homes and a more comfortable environment.   
The military will also start remote screenings for recruits living in the periphery in order to create equal opportunities for all. New recruiting stations will also be opened in the coming year in Israel’s north and south, where draftees can take their tests in a more accessible manner.
New IDF recruits 521 (credit: IDF Spokesman’s Office)New IDF recruits 521 (credit: IDF Spokesman’s Office)
"Today we are crossing another level on the long process that the Intelligence Branch and the IDF’s Manpower Directorate are leading," said OC Intelligence Branch, Brig.-Gen. Avi Keinan."The goal is equal opportunities or all draftees, no matter the background or place of residence. The new testing will allow draftees from Carmiel, Tiberius, the Golan Heights, Beersheba and the Krayot to be tested near their home in a familiar environment, without having to travel many hours." 


