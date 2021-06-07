The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF’s ‘Security Zone in Lebanon Campaign’ recognized after 21 years

The ceremony to officially recognize Israel’s 18-year-occupation of southern Lebanon as an official military campaign took place on Monday night.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 7, 2021 21:28
Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi at a ceremony with representatives of veterans of the SLA (photo credit: IDF)
Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi at a ceremony with representatives of veterans of the SLA
(photo credit: IDF)
 The ceremony to officially recognize Israel’s 18-year-occupation of southern Lebanon as an official military campaign took place on Monday night, with those who served during the 18-year-long occupation receiving a campaign pin.
The ceremony was held in the presence of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, former chief of staff Shaul Mofaz who oversaw the withdrawal and other senior officials.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned Lebanon that what Gaza experienced in the last round of fighting was just "the tip of the iceberg"  during the ceremony to officially recognize Israel’s 18-year-occupation of southern Lebanon as an official military campaign.
"Lebanon needs to know that what Gaza experienced a few weeks ago is just the tip of the iceberg," Gantz said at the ceremony that took place on Monday night stating that Israel would always be ready to fight to protect its citizens.
And should a war break out with Lebanon, he warned, it "will start in Lebanon and will take place mainly in enemy territory and the damage will be enormous, painful and expensive."
But, should Lebanon have a leadership "that wants it, it is possible to put an end to decades of fighting that has never stopped. It is possible to bring about economic cooperation, neighborly relations between people and even peace."
The decision to recognize the campaign was approved in March following a committee led by Mofaz with the period officially known as the “Security Zone in Lebanon Campaign,” putting it on par with other wars and major operations fought by IDF troops.
The new campaign tag for service in the Southern Lebanon Campaign (Credit: IDF) The new campaign tag for service in the Southern Lebanon Campaign (Credit: IDF)
With the official recognition of the campaign, a total of nine have been recognized by the IDF: the 1948 Independence War, 1956 Sinai War, 1967 Six Day War, 1967-1970 War of Attrition, 1973 Yom Kippur War, 1982 First Lebanon War, 2006 Second Lebanon War, and the 2014 Operation Protective Edge in Gaza.
IDF troops first entered Lebanon in 1978 to root out Palestinian terrorists. While the Israeli military withdrew from most of the country in 1985, it kept control of a 1,000-sq.km. security zone 20 km. deep until 2000, in order to prevent terrorist attacks which had plagued the civilians of the North in the 70s and 80s.
Though official numbers put IDF casualties at 256 – with roughly two dozen soldiers killed per year – the unofficial number stands at 675. That number does not include those who were wounded during their time in Lebanon and, especially, it does not take into account all those who came back with psychological wounds.
The First Lebanon War and the IDF’s time in the security zone in Southern Lebanon “shaped the northern arena, and to a large extent radiated and influenced the entire Middle East,” Kohavi said at the ceremony.
“But long years of operational activity also shaped generations of soldiers and commanders, shaping units, norms, and methods of operation. For the generation of commanders that I and the members of the General Staff belong to, Lebanon was our school for war. She was as sharp as a sharpened knife, from time to time wounding us, but most of the time we were sharpened on her blade. There we developed combat methods, faced a changing battlefield, and developed anti-guerrilla fighting methods,” he said.
Kohavi told the crowd that the ceremony and the campaign pin “are not just an external sign,” but that they “embody appreciation and respect” as well as a “national and moral obligation” by the State of Israel for those who served there.
Brig.-Gen. Zahi Hefetz, human resources officer and the head of the casualty assistance brigade told The Jerusalem Post thousands of former soldiers and officers as well as bereaved families and former SLA soldiers will get the pin.
“This recognizes the campaign and the soldiers who defended the people who live in the north,” he said, adding that “even 21 years later we are hearing the stories from the soldiers, from those who were injured and from the bereaved families.”
According to Lt.-Col. Hadas Mizrachi, the pin will be given to everyone who served in the security belt or those who directly helped the campaign between September 30th, 1982 to May 24th, 2000. It will be awarded to soldiers, officers, IDF employees and South Lebanon Army (SLA) personnel who fought alongside Israeli soldiers. It will also be given to bereaved families who lost loved ones during the campaign. 
The ceremony and the pin, she said “is an opportunity to recognize those who served as well as those who fell or were injured, both mentally and physically, and their families.”
Mizrachi has been working on the pin since the decision was made.
Every campaign pin is unique, she told the Post, and “every color has a meaning.”
“The colors in the middle are blue and white symbolizing the flag of Israel. On the side is gray which symbolizes the long drawn-out campaign and the color of the outposts in the belt, on the side of the gray is green, which symbolizes fighting in wooded areas, and then there’s red, which symbolizes those who were injured,” she continued, adding that “the green and red also symbolize the colors of the Lebanese flag.”
The ceremony on Monday is only symbolic, and it will take two months for all who are eligible to receive the pin. It will be given out starting next week beginning with those who are still career officers who served in the campaign or directly helped. SLA soldiers will have their own unique ceremony to receive the pin. Those who are still in the reserves will receive it next during unit ceremonies followed by those who no longer serve who will receive the pin to their homes by the postal service.



Tags IDF Terrorism First Lebanon War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel must find a new way to negotiate with Hamas for captives

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman

UAE-Israel Greentech collaboration can transform the post-corona world

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS

Israel is in danger. We need to be vigilant - comment

 By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by