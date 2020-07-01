The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IFCJ, Social Services Ministry set up emergency COVID-19 fund

Totaling $1.74 million, these funds will help the local welfare departments bring immediate financial aid to families and the elderly who are suffering from coronavirus restrictions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 1, 2020 18:37
IFCJ president and CEO Yael Eckstein (L) is seen with Labor and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli. (photo credit: IFCJ)
IFCJ president and CEO Yael Eckstein (L) is seen with Labor and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli.
(photo credit: IFCJ)
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) and the Labor and Social Services Ministry collaborated to set up emergency funds in 140 municipalities across Israel to help cope with the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Totaling $1.74 million, these funds will help the local welfare departments bring immediate financial aid to families and the elderly who are suffering from coronavirus restrictions. This aid will cover medicine, food, clothes, basic furniture and essential appliances.
Each individual can be provided with up to $580, while each family can receive up to $1,160, though ministry officials will determine exactly how much a family or individual is allocated.
The Fellowship succeeded in raising $290,000 in donations to support this initiative, while nearly $1.45 million of the fund was supplied through the Labor and Social Services Ministry.
The fund was established after reports emerged of a 68% spike in financial assistance requests throughout Israel. This was also compounded by a Fellowship study conducted by the Geocartography Institute, which revealed the extent that the economic crisis is ravaging the Israeli public. Specifically, the survey showed that 21% of respondents had their household income slashed in half, while 40% said they struggled to pay their routine expenses such as rent, utilities and food.
“The coronavirus crisis has made the plight of the vulnerable populations in Israel even greater,” Labor and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli said in a statement.
“The budget that we and The Fellowship have provided for local authorities will enable a quick and effective response to the immediate economic hardships of these populations without having to go through bureaucratic hurdles.”
“When coronavirus broke out, it was clear that we were dealing with a crisis we were unfamiliar with,” Fellowship president and CEO Yael Eckstein explained. “We immediately responded by providing food for tens of thousands of elderly people and purchased life-saving equipment for hospitals. The health crisis has somewhat abated, but the economic emergency is still at its peak.
“Now our main task, in coordination with the [Labor and Social Services Ministry] and municipalities, is to help families and elderly people who are financially impacted by the coronavirus restrictions. We thank Minister Shmuli and the staff at the ministry for their tremendous cooperation as well as the social sensitivity they have shown during this difficult time towards the most vulnerable populations.”


Tags Itzik Shmuli international fellowship of christians and jews Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The chief justice: Mogoeng and his support of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by