‘I’m scared,’ Israeli boy says after family killed in Italian cable car

When the emergency service officers managed to reach the mountainous area where the cabin of a cable car near Lake Maggiore had crashed several minutes earlier on Sunday, they found out that two children were still alive.Both of them were rushed to the same hospital, the Regina Margherita in the city of Turin on two helicopters. According to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, since they did not have any documents on them, they were admitted as “unknown” patients. A little later, they would be identified as Eitan Moshe Biran and Mattia Zorloni, both of them five-year-old, both of them with no parents by their side, after the crash had taken them away.The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town on Lake Maggiore, almost 1,400 meters above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes. At least 14 people, including five Israelis, died when the cabin plunged to the ground.Mattia’s conditions were immediately declared desperate, he was sedated and succumbed to his wounds a few hours later.Eitan was rushed into surgery. In the accident, he had sustained head and thoracic traumas, and had multiple fractures in his legs.“I’m scared, leave me alone,” he told the doctors before he was sedated. He remains in intensive care and his condition is critical.
Eitan's father, 30-year-old Amit Biran had come to Italy to study medicine. Amit, his wife, 27-year-old Tal Peleg, and their two children, Eitan and two-year-old Tom lived in Pavia, an Italian town some 35 kilometers south of Milan and renowned for its university, which attracts many Israelis.Amit, Tal and Tom were killed in the tragedy, together with her grandparents, the children's great-grandparents, 71-year-old Barbara Cohen Konisky and 82-year-old Itshak Cohen, who were visiting them from Israel."Amit worked for us in the security service," Milo Hasbani, the president of the Jewish Community of Milan said according to Italian Jewish paper Pagine Ebraiche. "He studied medicine and was always kind, always smiling. He was an exquisite person.""This is a tragedy that leaves us speechless," Hasbani also said.A sister of Amit, Aya Biran, a doctor, also lives in Pavia's region with her husband and two children. She told Italian media that she first learned about the tragedy by condolences messages that she started receiving from friends."At the fourth message, I started to think that another rocket had hit Israel," she said, according to Italian daily La Repubblica."I tried to call my brother and he did not answer, then I tried to call my sister-in-law and she also did not answer," she added.Eventually, she asked the friends what happened. Only two hours later, she received an official communication by the Italian authorities.About Eitan, Aya said "at the beginning we did not know where he was, we understood that it was him [the child hospitalized] after we saw that his name did not appear in the list of the victims.""My nephew has a head trauma, we will need to see how it goes," she said.