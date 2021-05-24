The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘I’m scared,’ Israeli boy says after family killed in Italian cable car

14 people, including five Israelis, died when the cabin of Stresa-Mottarone cable car plunged into the ground. The aunt of the boy who lives in Italy learned about the tragedy from friends.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 24, 2021 11:24
A helicopter flies over the site where a cable car connecting Maggiore lake with a mountain close by collapsed, in Stresa (photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)
A helicopter flies over the site where a cable car connecting Maggiore lake with a mountain close by collapsed, in Stresa
(photo credit: REUTERS/FLAVIO LO SCALZO)
When the emergency service officers managed to reach the mountainous area where the cabin of a cable car near Lake Maggiore had crashed several minutes earlier on Sunday, they found out that two children were still alive.
Both of them were rushed to the same hospital, the Regina Margherita in the city of Turin on two helicopters. According to the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, since they did not have any documents on them, they were admitted as “unknown” patients.
A little later, they would be identified as Eitan Moshe Biran and Mattia Zorloni, both of them five-year-old, both of them with no parents by their side, after the crash had taken them away.
The Stresa-Mottarone cable car takes tourists and locals from the town on Lake Maggiore, almost 1,400 meters above sea level to the top of the Mottarone mountain in 20 minutes. At least 14 people, including five Israelis, died when the cabin plunged to the ground.
Mattia’s conditions were immediately declared desperate, he was sedated and succumbed to his wounds a few hours later.
Eitan was rushed into surgery. In the accident, he had sustained head and thoracic traumas, and had multiple fractures in his legs.
“I’m scared, leave me alone,” he told the doctors before he was sedated. He remains in intensive care and his condition is critical.
Eitan’s father, 30-year-old Amit Biran had come to Italy to study medicine. Amit, his wife, 27-year-old Tal Peleg, and their two children, Eitan and two-year-old Tom lived in Pavia, an Italian town some 35 kilometers south of Milan and renowned for its university, which attracts many Israelis.
Amit, Tal and Tom were killed in the tragedy, together with her grandparents, the children’s great-grandparents, 71-year-old Barbara Cohen Konisky and 82-year-old Itshak Cohen, who were visiting them from Israel.
“Amit worked for us in the security service,” Milo Hasbani, the president of the Jewish Community of Milan said according to Italian Jewish paper Pagine Ebraiche. “He studied medicine and was always kind, always smiling. He was an exquisite person.”
“This is a tragedy that leaves us speechless,” Hasbani also said.
A sister of Amit, Aya Biran, a doctor, also lives in Pavia’s region with her husband and two children. She told Italian media that she first learned about the tragedy by condolences messages that she started receiving from friends.
“At the fourth message, I started to think that another rocket had hit Israel,” she said, according to Italian daily La Repubblica.
“I tried to call my brother and he did not answer, then I tried to call my sister-in-law and she also did not answer,” she added.
Eventually, she asked the friends what happened. Only two hours later, she received an official communication by the Italian authorities.
About Eitan, Aya said “at the beginning we did not know where he was, we understood that it was him [the child hospitalized] after we saw that his name did not appear in the list of the victims.”
“My nephew has a head trauma, we will need to see how it goes,” she said.


Tags vacation italy europe disaster
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Isaac Herzog is best suited to be president - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by