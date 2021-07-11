In a first, female tank crews have been deployed to Egyptian border

For the first time in Israel’s history, 15 female combat fighters have been deployed to the Egyptian border as part of an ongoing program to assess whether or not to integrate women into the IDF’s Armored Corps.

The company of all-female tank operators will be deployed to serve under the command of the Paran Brigade and serve as tank operators in the mixed gender Caracal Battalion.

They will operate Merkava IV tanks after they completed their training at the IDF’s Armored Corps School at the Shizafon base in the Negev desert where they learnt how to operate tanks.

The 15 fighters finished advanced training as part of a fresh pilot program launched by the IDF to assess if women should serve in tanks after the initial trial was deemed inconclusive.

Some 19 women began the second pilot and completed basic training with troops from the mixed-gender Border Defense units and only 15 completed advanced training as tank operators.

While the 15 will take part in operational duty, their deployment does not mean that the pilot was successfully completed. According to the military, the success of the pilot will be determined on a number of factors, including long-term operational activity, quality force building, and more.

The IDF announced in June 2018 that the military had successfully completed a pilot program to train women on tanks. Two-thirds of the women who started the program finished, including four who became tank commanders. But in April 2019, the military announced that despite the successful pilot program, women would not be able to serve in the Armored Corps.

The second pilot program is at least twice the size of the previous one and the military has increased the height and weight requirements of women who want to take part in the program and expanded the time that women will be deployed to carry out operational missions along the borders with Egypt and Jordan.

According to the military, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, along with officers from general staff and other senior Armored Corps officers have held extensive discussions examining the integration of women into tanks to be deployed along the borders.

The discussions included a thorough clarification of the achievements and results of the initial pilot, as well as insights and analysis of medical data from women in combat roles in other corps in the military.

Following the discussions, Kohavi decided that while the pilot showed the real potential for women in the armored corps, there were also several gaps, including the difficulty of loading shells.

One senior officer who serves in the 53rd Armored Battalion told The Jerusalem Post in a recent interview that loading shells is only one of several challenges for women to serve in tanks. Discussing the recent fighting between Israel and Gaza, the officer said that troops need to spend a long amount of time in the tank, hinting that it might be uncomfortable for women.

In January 2020, two of the women who completed the pilot, Osnat Levi and Noga Shina, along with one of the officers who accompanied their training Afik Shema, filed a petition against the decision to bar women from the armored corps.

Several months later in September, 19 year-old Or Abramson from the West Bank settlement of Karnei Shomron and Maayan Halberstadt of Jerusalem also filed a petition seeking to have the military explain why women are barred from serving as tank drivers, gunners, radio operators and commanders.