In photos: IDF team aiding rescue efforts in Miami

The building collapsed early on the morning of June 24, and there are 12 confirmed dead as well as 149 people still unaccounted for.

IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The rescue team left Israel on June 26 and were joined by United Hatzalah in cooperation with El Al airlines. The operation is being conducted in coordination with the governor's office in Florida and the Foreign Ministry.

Among the people affected by this collapse is the large Jewish community which makes up more than a third of the area in question.