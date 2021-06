In photos: IDF team aiding rescue efforts in Miami

The building collapsed early on the morning of June 24, and there are 12 confirmed dead as well as 149 people still unaccounted for.

IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) The rescue team left Israel on June 26 and were joined by United Hatzalah in cooperation with El Al airlines. The operation is being conducted in coordination with the governor's office in Florida and the Foreign Ministry. Among the people affected by this collapse is the large Jewish community which makes up more than a third of the area in question.



IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)









Meanwhile, Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai also travelled to Surfside and met with the Jewish community leaders as well as Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)





cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} IDF in Miami (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has expressed his condolences to the people of Surfside and promised that Israel will send further aid to Miami.

The IDF released photos on Wednesday of their rescue team assisting in the rescue of victims of the Miami building collapse in Surfside.