In time for Sukkot, a big new amusement park opens outside Jerusalem

The park is one of only nine indoor amusement parks in the world, and seeks to offer a glamourous experience emulating the likes of Disney’s, Cartoons Network, and Nickelodeon.

By ZEV STUB  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 09:32
The new Magic Kass indoor amusement park in Maale Adumim (photo credit: Courtesy)
The new Magic Kass indoor amusement park in Maale Adumim
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel's newest amusement park opened this week in Maale Adumim outside of Jerusalem, just in time for the Sukkot holiday.
The Magic Kass indoor amusement park is located next to the DCity mall that the Kass Group opened last month. The mall is considered the largest and fanciest designer mall in Israel, with 200 stores, more than 150,000 square meters of shopping space, a luxury hotel and a piazza built as a replica of the famous Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.
The new amusement park, built with an investment of NIS 500 million and located on 1.3 hectares of land, is located in Park Israel, the area formerly known as Mishor Adumim which has been significantly upgraded with the addition of the complex.
Magic Kass offers 12 advanced fun and extreme rides, with the main attraction being a roller coaster more than 20 meters high, which overlooks the Dead Sea. Other rides include hot-air balloons, flying saucers, a sky tower, and others. The compound also hosts 150 video games in gaming halls, a well-equipped Gymboree zone, VR spaces, a stylish, experiential dining floor, and an innovative shopping level.
The park is one of only nine indoor amusement parks in the world, and seeks to offer a glamourous experience emulating the likes of Disney’s, Cartoons Network, and Nickelodeon, the owners said.
The new Magic Kass indoor amusement park in Maale Adumim (credit: Courtesy) The new Magic Kass indoor amusement park in Maale Adumim (credit: Courtesy)
There is also a large theater hall offering shows every day. During the park's opening festival, the show includes ten actors who change nearly 100 costumes and masks throughout the performance, along with dance, singing, magical tricks, clips, and laser effects accompanied by an original score composed especially for the show.
Admission to the park and all the rides is NIS 99 for a three-hour pass. A similar pass that also includes a show is NIS 145. Other options are available on the Magic Kass app, which will also offer video and game content to enrich children's experience at the park.
Upon entering the Park, visitors receive a digital bracelet they must wear throughout their stay. Users can upload money to the bracelet with cash for easy spending, and allowing parents to set spending limits for their children.
The new Magic Kass indoor amusement park in Maale Adumim (credit: Courtesy) The new Magic Kass indoor amusement park in Maale Adumim (credit: Courtesy)
The Kass Group has shown an impressive level of ambition with the mall and amusement park, building with high levels of design and innovation. The mall next door aims to become a mecca for Israel's entire home design industry, with everything for design or renovations in one place. It also offers high-level entertainment options, with live performances nearly every day.
“We are thrilled to inaugurate the Magic Kass Amusement park following years of planning and construction," said Karin Larom, the park's CEO. "Israel’s largest indoor amusement park provides an unprecedented fun and content experience to children of all ages and parents. We invite families to spend a day at the Park and benefit from our rich attraction offering.”
The park is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and on Friday from 9 a.m. until two hours before Shabbat starts. Free bus rides to the complex are available every half-hour across the street from Binyanei HaUma in Jerusalem. 


