Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

A pool of water near the Dead Sea was found to be red recently, with the Jordanian Water Ministry sending technical teams on Saturday to take samples and find out why the pool was red, according to Jordanian media.

Local residents circulated photos of the red pond on social media, wondering how the color change occurred.

Although water turning red may conjure up thoughts of the biblical plague of blood in the Exodus, scientists believe the cause is much more down to earth.

Sakhr Al-Nusour, the head of the Jordanian Geologists Syndicate, telling the Jordanian Al Ghad news that the red color could have been caused by algae, iron oxide or the addition of substances by humans to change the water's color to red.

A spokesman for the ministry, Omar Salama, told the Jordanian Petra News Agency that the pond is small and isolated from the waters of the Dead Sea. The results of the examinations of the pond will reportedly be released within the coming days.

Last year, the Alexander River ran blood-red due to blood from slaughterhouses in the West Bank flowing into the river, according to the Society for the Protection of Nature in Israel.