Independence Day event held for first time at Museum of Tolerance

An Independence Day event was held at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem for the first time on Thursday, featuring a number of Israeli musicians as well as Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

The museum, located between Zion Square and the neighborhood of Mamilla, is still undergoing construction, and is expected to fully open in about a year. The establishment of the museum was made possible by donations through the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, based on an estimated budget of nearly NIS one billion.

Larry Mizel, Chairman of the Simon Wisenthal Center, sent his greetings at the event through his representative at the museum, while also stressing that more events are set to take place soon.

Israeli singers and musicians also performed at the event, including Amir Benayoun, Margalit Tzan'ani, Firqat Alnoor and Hadag Nahash.

The event also saw Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion sing with Tzan'ani the song Praise Jerusalem, along with prayers from Chairman of Zohar Rabbi David Stav and Rabbi Dov Singer from Beit Midrash for Renewal.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}