The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News India Israel

India-Israel ties strong for three decades

The economic relations, once dominated by three Ds – i.e., defense, diamonds and drip irrigation – are now driven by hi-tech, cyber security, innovation and mobility

By ANAY JOGLEKAR
Published: DECEMBER 23, 2022 19:47
A municipal worker cleans the street in front of a bilboard displaying Indian and Israeli flags for PM Netanyahu's visit, Ahmedabad, India, January 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE)
A municipal worker cleans the street in front of a bilboard displaying Indian and Israeli flags for PM Netanyahu's visit, Ahmedabad, India, January 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE)

This year, Israel and India are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their full diplomatic relations. In the last three decades, bilateral trade has increased from $200 million in 1992 to over $7.86 billion in 2021-22. It is expected to rise sharply once the free trade agreement is concluded.

The economic relations, once dominated by three Ds – i.e., defense, diamonds and drip irrigation – are now driven by hi-tech, cyber security, innovation and mobility.

India is attractive to Israeli businessmen

India’s emergence as one of the fastest-growing major economies  – its democratic character and its maturing relations with the US and the Arab Gulf –  makes it an attractive proposition for Israeli businesses. More direct flights and opening of new routes with the Gulf airlines have significantly increased tourism in both directions. The launch of the I2U2 group has multiplied the avenues of cooperation. It addresses the issue of financing the use of cutting-edge Israeli technologies in the price-sensitive Indian market.

The Israeli TV series Fauda is wildly popular in India, which spawned an Indian remake, Taanav. The road is paved  for more collaboration in the areas of cinema and entertainment. Indians have become the largest contingent of foreign students studying in Israel.

Lior Raz and Lucy Ayoub of 'Fauda.' (credit: Elia Spinopolos/Yes) Lior Raz and Lucy Ayoub of 'Fauda.' (credit: Elia Spinopolos/Yes)

Start-up entrepreneurs from Israel and India are extremely successful in Silicon Valley, and they get along well with each other due to numerous common values. It has a spillover effect. A number of delegations of Indian CEOs and Family Offices have started visiting Israel on a regular basis. The successful bid by India’s Adani Group and Israel’s Gadot Group to purchase Haifa port has paved a way for cooperation on large infrastructure projects.

The writer, a political commentator at ‘Mumbai Tarun Bharat’ and an international affairs columnist, is based in Mumbai.



Tags business india economy india israel relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kremlin says no chance of peace with Kyiv after Zelensky Washington trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

World order on verge of cliff - first Israeli national intel assessment

An Iranian missile takes off in 2008 during a test.
3

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
4

Only 3% of people can find the hidden toothbrush in this picture

Viral brain teaser.
5

NYT publishes crossword puzzle resembling swastika

Pedestrians walk by the New York Times building in Manhattan, New York, U.S., December 8, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by