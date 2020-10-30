The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Morbidity rates could rise in Ultra-Orthodox communities

The rise in numbers is a direct result of the reopening of schools and the allowance for weddings to occur.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
OCTOBER 30, 2020 02:36
Ultra-Orthodox residents walk through of the Mea She’arim neighborhood of Jerusalem, August 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Coronavirus numbers were dropping in Ultra-Orthodox communities. Now, not only have they stopped dropping, but they could be on the rise, according to morbidity rates released on Thursday, October 29, as reported by N12.
The rise in numbers is a direct result of both the reopening of schools and the permission granted for weddings to happen. The cities in question are Elad and Bnei Brak.
Ultra-Orthodox schools reopened after Sukkot without the approval of the government or the coronavirus cabinet.
Last week, coronavirus infections in the Ultra-Orthodox community dropped 60%, according to data gathered by the Weizmann Institute.
Coronavirus czar for the Ultra-Orthodox community, Prof. Roni Noma met tonight with Yeshiva principals to outline, determine and clarify the back-to-school coronavirus restrictions.
Another objective of the meeting tonight was to encourage students to get tested as much as possible. So far, 10,000 students have undergone testing; 20,000 more still need to get tested.
A quarter of all Yeshiva students have already been infected, and have healed from the coronavirus.


