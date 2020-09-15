The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Int'l Fellowship of Christians and Jews lends aid to Israeli families

Emergency grants totaling $383,000 will be made available for restaurants nationwide to assist with food packages for seniors.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 14:48
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) raised $4.4 million that will go towards aiding Israeli middle class families who have fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
Considering The Fellowship has seen an increased request for support since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, it is "redoubling" its efforts to help vulnerable Israeli citizens over the High Holy Days and has allocated $4.4 million to do so.
The money will go to providing food and clothing for nearly 33,000 families, schoolchildren, the elderly, the needy as well as lone soldiers. The fund will also attempt to pull thousands of middle class families out of poverty, who fell into a difficult position following the initial coronavirus lockdown.
The Fellowship intends to distribute 12,000 food coupons worth $150 each, usable in Shufersal locations, to single-parent homes, families in public housing and families whose children are cared for in the Welfare Ministries dorms. It also intends to distribute 8,000 clothing coupons worth $75 each, usable in FOX Home stores, to children living in these welfare boarding school as well as for woman victims of violence currently living in shelters.
Some 5,000 grants for food and clothing, worth $150 each, will be given to lone and needy soldiers who have been discharged from service in the past month. Some 5,400 grants, worth $200 each, will be given to families who have fallen into poverty through the coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.
Emergency grants totaling $383,000 will be made available for restaurants nationwide to assist with food packages for seniors.
"The coronavirus pandemic has created an economic crisis the likes of which we have not known. We are fully mobilizing to help families, the elderly, and children with food and basic necessities so that they can get through this difficult period in peace and celebrate the holidays with dignity. We are happy to see the Israeli public show solidarity and join with us by giving generous donations for those who have lost their livelihoods. Hundreds of thousands of donors in the United States continue to increase their donations, even though their own financial situation is no less difficult. This type of solidarity is protecting the social fabric allowing Israel to manage and withstand any crisis."


