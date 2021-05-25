The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Iran increasingly takes responsibility for Gaza war

Iran has long tried to hijack and use the Palestinian issue for its own ends.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
MAY 25, 2021 02:33
An Iranian man holds a Palestinian flag during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Tehran, Iran May 18, 2021. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian man holds a Palestinian flag during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Tehran, Iran May 18, 2021.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
Iran’s Parliament speaker has urged Muslim countries to adopt policies to put an end to Israel's “apartheid policy and genocide of Palestinian people” according to Iran’s state media.
However, that outlandish claim, made by Iran’s regime which is in the midst of its own presidential election, is just the tip of the iceberg of an emerging narrative in Iran which positions itself font and center for the Palestinians. 
Iran has long tried to hijack and use the Palestinian issue for its own ends. This is not that different than what regimes like the Nasser government of Egypt did in the 1950s or even what Turkey’s current regime does. But it is different in that Hamas uses Iranian technology for its drones and missiles. This is important. Iran doesn’t just send financial assistance but has provided technical know-how. Hamas would not have a rocket arsenal if it wasn’t for Iran. Other jihadist style movements like Hamas don’t have such weapons. Iran made Hamas what it is. And now Iran is openly admitting how much of a role it played in the conflict that began May 10. 
“Much of the credit for the potency of the Palestinian resistance in #Gaza today belongs to Iran, which for some years now has been training Palestinian fighters in weapons and tactics, and has aided them in amassing a vast arsenal of missiles,” says Iran’s Press TV. 
Iran’s Press TV goes on to note that “a Hamas official has said the Palestinians won the latest war against Israel thanks to the support provided by Iran.” It then explains that “in an interview with Press TV on Monday, Hamas representative in Iran Khaled al-Qaddoumi said rockets fired from Gaza were in response to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians at al-Aqsa Mosque and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem.” 
Iran has already explained that Hamas didn’t need to win a victory over Israel in this war. All it had to do was survive. It set a low bar. Israel had more to lose by not winning.  “It is not the matter of who is the victor. It’s the matter of how much the resistance fighters managed to thwart the goals of the Israeli regime and to convey the message of the Palestinian people to the international community,” the Hamas representative said. “The Zionist regime's narrative is starting to be isolated,” he said. 
A key part of the Hamas narrative which has now been replicated in message discipline by Iran and Hezbollah members is that Israel is not telling the whole story about its own losses. This could appear a conspiracy but it is key to the narrative. “The fatalities were higher than the official numbers,” Press TV says.  
So what did Hamas achieve, according to Iran. Hamas managed to hit “at least six airbases…including Hatzerim airbase, as well as a battery of the Iron Dome missile system.” Hamas has created innovative ways to create rockets. “Qadoumi also attributed the Palestinians victory to the support provided by Iran to the Palestinian resistance, including rocket technology….’This technology has been transferred also from other brothers in the Muslim Ummah,’ he said, adding Iran ‘was on the top of them’.” 
As evidence of Hamas abilities some point to claims that some 5,000 places were damaged in Israel, including many cars and buildings. Israel has said some 4,360 rockets were fired from Gaza and that Israel took out 675 rocket launchers and struck 1,500 targets. 680 Hamas rockets misfired. Nevertheless pro-Iran statements note that dozens of rockets did impact. Their argument is this is a victory and they got around the Iron Dome air defense system and inflicted more damage and killing than in the 2014 war.
The main point is that Iran wants to take credit for this round of fighting against Israel. It sees it as a major victory. Its media is making various argument towards this end.  


Tags Israel Gaza Iran Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Blinken's Mideast mission is of critical importance - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by