Iranian hackers breach Israeli company Cyberserve

The Iranian hacker group "Black Shadow" announced that they hacked into the servers of the Israeli Internet company “Cyberserve,” promptly turning them off and threatening to leak data.

Cyberserve is a web hosting company, meaning it provides servers and data storage for other companies across industries. The data seized by the Iranian hackers covers a wide variety of businesses: from travel bookings company “Pegasus” to the bus company “Dan” and even The Israeli Children's Museum.

"Hello again! We have news for you," the group said in a Telegram message. "You probably could not connect to many sites today. Cyberserve and their customers were harmed by us," adding another ominous threat: "You must be asking– what about the data? As always, we have a lot. If you do not want it to be leaked by us, contact us soon."

The Black Shadow hackers have yet to leak the troves of data they claim to have, though the websites breached have been offline since the attack was announced, as the hackers turned off the Cyberserve servers, thus disabling their clients’ websites.

Responsible for previous attacks on Israeli vehicle insurance company Shirbit and finance company KLS, the Iran-based group demanded bitcoins as ransom and shut down the servers when Cyberserve failed to deliver payment. Its December 2020 attack of Shirbit was the largest cyberattack against an Israeli company at the time, and Black Shadow had requested 50 Bitcoins (nearly $1 Million USD at the time) as ransom.

A 2020 survey showed that Israeli companies paid out over $1 Billion USD to hackers as ransom in 2020, with the 2021 figure expected to increase.

Israeli cyber-security experts warn, however, that their motives are not strictly financial– rather, experts warn, Black Shadow are Iranian-backed state agents whose goals are to harm and humiliate Israeli companies. Last year's attack on Shirbit led to Israeli customers having their private files, including customers’ marriage certificates, financial documents, identity card scans, and medical documents, published. They also threatened to sell the data to Iran if payment was not met.

Among their constant conflicts and clashes, Israel and Iran have traded blows in the cybersecurity space. Black Shadow’s attack comes just three days after Iranian gas stations were hit by a cyberattack that crippled gas pumps. Israel reportedly hacked Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port in May 2020 as a counter strike for an attempted Iranian cyber strike on Israel’s water supply system the previous month.

Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad visits the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in April 2008, shortly before its centrifuges were destroyed by the Stuxnet virus. Why is responsibility now being taken for attacks and involvement being admitted with bluster and bravado? (credit: PHOTO BY THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENCY OF THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Most notably among the incidents of cyber-warfare, Israel’s “Mossad” intelligence agency was accused of being behind last April’s cyberattack that nearly wiped out Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility. Western sources quoted in Israeli media said the attack, which was initially referred to as an “accident” by Iran, was carried out by the Mossad.

It remains unclear whether or not Cyberserve plans to pay Black Shadow's desired ransom or how Black Shadow plans to publicly leak the data.