Iran’s Khamenei lashes out in antisemitic tweets against Israel, UK

BERLIN----The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei on Sunday issued a series of antisemitic-laced tweets against Israel and Britain.



The Zionist regime & its criminal supporters recognize no bounds in brutality & trampling of moral norms. They consider genocide, destruction, the massacre of children & women, & any oppression permissible in #Palestine . This rabid, predatory dog attacks innocent ppl. May 16, 2020 He wrote that “The Zionist regime & its criminal supporters recognize no bounds in brutality & trampling of moral norms. They consider genocide, destruction, the massacre of children & women, & any oppression permissible in Palestine. This rabid, predatory dog attacks innocent ppl.”



The Zionist regime has proven it doesn’t abide by any treaty & doesn't understand any language but the language of force. Israel has proven it only knows force. It cannot be spoken to except with the Palestinian nation's language of power & the Islamic nation’s global power. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) May 16, 2020 He continued that “The Zionist regime has proven it doesn’t abide by any treaty & doesn't understand any language but the language of force. Israel has proven it only knows force. It cannot be spoken to except with the Palestinian nation's language of power & the Islamic nation’s global power.”

Khamenei has frequently denied the Holocaust over the years and declared the need to "cut out the cancer" of Israel,



Britain has always been a source of evil & catastrophe for the nations in our region. They've hurt the lives of nations in ways unparalleled in the world. In a malicious move in #Palestine , they displaced a nation & destroyed a country with a history of thousands of years. May 17, 2020 He tweeted that “The Zionist regime's status in global public opinion is now worse than any time in its dark history, & the reason for its inception is seriously questioned. Global protests from Asia to Latin America & Europe show that a global resistance has been formed against Zionism.”

Khamenei wrote that “Britain has always been a source of evil & catastrophe for the nations in our region. They've hurt the lives of nations in ways unparalleled in the world. In a malicious move in Palestine, they displaced a nation & destroyed a country with a history of thousands of years.https://twitter.com/khamenei_ir/status/1262012550901792769