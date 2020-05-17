Iran’s Khamenei lashes out in antisemitic tweets against Israel, UK

BERLIN----The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei on Sunday issued a series of antisemitic-laced tweets against Israel and Britain.
He wrote that “The Zionist regime & its criminal supporters recognize no bounds in brutality & trampling of moral norms. They consider genocide, destruction, the massacre of children & women, & any oppression permissible in Palestine. This rabid, predatory dog attacks innocent ppl.”
He continued that “The Zionist regime has proven it doesn’t abide by any treaty & doesn't understand any language but the language of force. Israel has proven it only knows force. It cannot be spoken to except with the Palestinian nation's language of power & the Islamic nation’s global power.”
Khamenei has frequently denied the Holocaust over the years and declared the need to "cut out the cancer" of Israel,
He tweeted that “The Zionist regime's status in global public opinion is now worse than any time in its dark history, & the reason for its inception is seriously questioned. Global protests from Asia to Latin America & Europe show that a global resistance has been formed against Zionism.”
Khamenei wrote that “Britain has always been a source of evil & catastrophe for the nations in our region. They've hurt the lives of nations in ways unparalleled in the world. In a malicious move in Palestine, they displaced a nation & destroyed a country with a history of thousands of years.https://twitter.com/khamenei_ir/status/1262012550901792769