Iron Dome intercepts UAVs, rockets barrage simultaneously in test

This test took place in southern Israel, with the participation of Israeli Air Force's Air Defense Command. The new version of the Iron Dome system will be delivered to the IAF and the Navy for operational use and will strengthen Israel’s multi-tier missile defense architecture. The development of the Iron Dome is led by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in the Defense Ministry. The prime contractor for its development is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The system’s radar - capable of projecting where an incoming missile is going to land - is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system (BMC), is developed by mPrest.

The Iron Dome was tested in a range of complex scenarios and successfully intercepted and destroyed targets simulating existing and emerging threats, including the simultaneous interception of multiple drones as well as a salvo of rockets and missiles.

"The technological capabilities developed by defense industries, including the Iron Dome and the multi-tier missile defense array, are central to the defense of the State of Israel," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

Iron Dome intercepts UAVs, rockets barrage simultaneously in test “In the face of emerging and rapidly changing threats, these new capabilities provide the political echelon and defense establishment with the operational flexibility that is critical to our national security. I would like to thank the IMDO and Rafael engineering teams – thanks to them, the citizens of Israel can sleep peacefully at night,” Gantz added.

Head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense, Moshe Patel said: “Thirty years after the First Gulf War, which led to the establishment of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, and ten years after the Iron Dome’s first operational interception, we have achieved a significant leap forward in the technological capabilities of the Iron Dome system. In the three test campaigns conducted in the last few months, the Iron Dome system demonstrated outstanding capabilities against evolving threats, including successfully intercepting salvos of rockets and missiles as well as intercepting multiple UAVs simultaneously.

“The new configuration of the Iron Dome system will be delivered to the IAF and Navy for operational use, and will further strengthen the State of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array,” Patel added.

General Manager of Rafael's Air and Missile Defense Division, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pini Yungman said: "Rafael and the IMDO have been continuously upgrading Iron Dome's capabilities over the last decade, constantly improving its technological and operational performance. Our forward-looking approach allows us to address projected threats that are emerging around us. The capabilities that were demonstrated in this last test will ensure additional protection to the State of Israel."