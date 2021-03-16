The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Iron Dome shoots down drones, rocket barrage simultaneously in hi-tech leap

"These new capabilities provide the political echelon and defense establishment with the operational flexibility that is critical to our national security."

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 16, 2021 15:06
Iron Dome intercepts UAVs, rockets barrage simultaneously in test (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Iron Dome intercepts UAVs, rockets barrage simultaneously in test
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
After significant upgrades, Israel's famed Iron Dome missile defense system successfully and simultaneously intercepted a barrage of rockets and drones in a recent round of tests.
Iron Dome intercepts UAVs, rockets barrage simultaneously in test (Credit: Israel Defense Ministry Spokesperson"s Office)
The news comes as the IDF warns of a possible new confrontation with Hezbollah in Lebanon where the Iranian-backed terrorist group is constantly working to improve its missile and drone capabilities. The tests were completed on Tuesday by the Defense Ministry and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, demonstrating a significant upgrade of Iron Dome's technological capabilities.
The Iron Dome was tested in a range of complex scenarios and successfully intercepted and destroyed targets simulating existing and emerging threats, including the simultaneous interception of multiple drones as well as a salvo of rockets and missiles.
This test took place in southern Israel, with the participation of Israeli Air Force's Air Defense Command. The new version of the Iron Dome system will be delivered to the IAF and the Navy for operational use and will strengthen Israel’s multi-tier missile defense architecture.
The development of the Iron Dome is led by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in the Defense Ministry. The prime contractor for its development is Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The system’s radar - capable of projecting where an incoming missile is going to land - is developed by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), and the command and control system (BMC), is developed by mPrest.

Iron Dome intercepts UAVs, rockets barrage simultaneously in testIron Dome intercepts UAVs, rockets barrage simultaneously in test
"The technological capabilities developed by defense industries, including the Iron Dome and the multi-tier missile defense array, are central to the defense of the State of Israel," Defense Minister Benny Gantz said. 
“In the face of emerging and rapidly changing threats, these new capabilities provide the political echelon and defense establishment with the operational flexibility that is critical to our national security. I would like to thank the IMDO and Rafael engineering teams – thanks to them, the citizens of Israel can sleep peacefully at night,” Gantz added.
Iron Dome intercepts UAVs, rockets barrage simultaneously in testIron Dome intercepts UAVs, rockets barrage simultaneously in test
Head of the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense, Moshe Patel said: “Thirty years after the First Gulf War, which led to the establishment of the Israel Missile Defense Organization, and ten years after the Iron Dome’s first operational interception, we have achieved a significant leap forward in the technological capabilities of the Iron Dome system. In the three test campaigns conducted in the last few months, the Iron Dome system demonstrated outstanding capabilities against evolving threats, including successfully intercepting salvos of rockets and missiles as well as intercepting multiple UAVs simultaneously.
“The new configuration of the Iron Dome system will be delivered to the IAF and Navy for operational use, and will further strengthen the State of Israel’s multi-tier missile defense array,” Patel added.
General Manager of Rafael's Air and Missile Defense Division, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Pini Yungman said: "Rafael and the IMDO have been continuously upgrading Iron Dome's capabilities over the last decade, constantly improving its technological and operational performance. Our forward-looking approach allows us to address projected threats that are emerging around us. The capabilities that were demonstrated in this last test will ensure additional protection to the State of Israel."


Tags Defense Ministry IDF Iron Dome UAVs Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Robert Wexler

Abraham Accords: Getting a win-win for Israelis and Palestinians

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Turkey and Iran's power struggle in Iraq - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by