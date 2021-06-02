The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Voting begins in race for president - watch

Every Knesset faction has granted its MKs the freedom to vote their conscience, rather than binding them by faction discipline. None of the factions endorsed a candidate.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 2, 2021 11:15
Presidential candidates Isaac Hertzog (left) and Miriam Alster (right) (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH AND MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Presidential candidates Isaac Hertzog (left) and Miriam Alster (right)
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH AND MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The 120 Knesset members began voting by secret ballot on Wednesday morning for the 11th president of the State of Israel.
The MKs are choosing between Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog, whose father was the sixth president, and Israel Prize-winning educator Miriam Peretz, who gained fame for her messages of unity after two of her sons were killed in combat in the IDF.


The MKs can also cast an empty ballot.
If elected, Peretz would become Israel’s first woman president. If Herzog wins, he would become the first president whose father had been president.
Both Herzog, who visited the Western Wall on Tuesday to pray for success, and Peretz continued their efforts to meet with as many MKs as possible ahead of the vote.
Every Knesset faction has granted its MKs the freedom to vote their conscience, rather than binding them by faction discipline. None of the factions endorsed a candidate.
This is the first presidential race in Israel in which none of the candidates were current MKs.
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin will formally initiate the vote at 11:00 a.m. Knesset secretary Yardena Muller Horowitz will summon the MKs in alphabetical order to vote in a special ballot box in the Knesset plenum.
The votes will be counted by the four MKs on the balloting committee: David Bitan (Likud), Emilie Moatti (Labor), Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) and Yosef Taieb (Shas). A revote would be held if neither candidate receives 61-vote majority.
Once there is a winner, Levin, the deputy Knesset speakers and Muller Horowitz will visit the room allotted to the candidate who won to announce the results.
The new president will be sworn in when President Reuven Rivlin’s term ends on July 9.
Just in time for the presidential election, Levin decided on Tuesday to end coronavirus precautions at the Knesset. A Green Pass will no longer be required to enter the building, dividers will be removed between seats in Knesset committees, and there will no longer be limitations on the number of people in a room. Masks will still be required in the building.
The cafeteria reserved for MKs and the press would reopen for seating on Wednesday with a new chef, veteran Knesset cafeteria staffer Kevin Dean said. The cafeteria was closed for most of the past 15 months and eventually was only opened for takeout in plastic bags.


Tags Elections Knesset president
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Going global: UAE-Israel business conference to be streamed live

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Robert Wexler

How can the US help improve the lives of Israelis, Palestinians? - opinion

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Emily Schrader

Jews, Israel under attack in the online intifada - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by