Israel asking for assurances foreign aid won’t reach Hamas

The international community must actively work to weaken Hamas while rebuilding Gaza, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said to his counterparts in the region in recent days.

Ashkenazi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in the days preceding Thursday’s ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as after, and set out four points on which aid arrangements for Gaza must be based.

The efforts must include weakening Hamas and preventing Hamas from arming itself by smuggling in and building its own weapons.

In addition, the rehabilitation of Gaza must be conducted under close international supervision, with the aid going to a specific project and kept away from Hamas.

The final point Ashkenazi made was that the Israeli civilians captured by Hamas – Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed – as well as the soldiers whose bodies Hamas continues to hold – Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul – must be returned to Israel.

The families of the Israelis held captive in Gaza have long held that Israel should prevent all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza unless the captives are released.

Ashkenazi emphasized that all four points must be implemented.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz made similar points in a briefing on Sunday, though he admitted it would be impossible to completely prevent Hamas from confiscating some of the reconstruction material for military use.

“I’m not naïve; some of the materials we let in will go to Hamas,” Gantz said in a briefing. “In the end, it’s complicated. You need cement to build, and some of it goes to the terror tunnels.”

Gantz is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss the problems associated with the entry of funds and dual-use items, which have both a civilian and a military purpose, into Gaza.

Blinken is set to visit Israel this week, and rebuilding Gaza is on his agenda. The Secretary of State said on Sunday that the Biden administration would ensure aid does not go to Hamas by working with "trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi-governmental authority."

Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal told The Wall Street Journal that he would "prefer that the reconstruction of Gaza will be directed from the countries to our channels directly." Mashal called for "benevolent Arabs," meaning foreign donors from Arab countries, to united behin the Palestinian cause and help rebuild Gaza, in an interview with Al-Hadath, a Saudi-owned news channel.

Gantz issued five military seizure orders on Monday against items Hamas had attempted to smuggle in and out of Gaza for its military wing, as the two Israeli crossings into Gaza — Kerem Shalom and Erez - remained closed.

The IDF had confiscated the items in the days leading up to the 11-day IDF-Hamas war, known as Operation Guardian of the Walls, which began on May 10. It has now issued official confiscation orders for the items.

This included a million shekels worth of gold that Hamas and other Gaza terror groups had smuggled into Judea and Samaria to finance terror activity in the West Bank. The gold, which in total weighed 13 kilograms, was shaped as nails and hidden within wooden pallets.

Other items seized included shipments of potassium chloride, glycerin, polyurethane, polyester, fiberglass and communications equipment. These were all considered dual use items.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Hamas launched 4,000 rockets against Israel, of which hundreds fell short and hit Gaza. The IDF also carried out 1,500 strikes on Gaza.

Those strikes were designed to hit Hamas terror targets, but also caused civilian damage.

In the interim the IDF has not announced a date by which the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings will be opened. The former is the main artery for commercial goods into Gaza, while the latter is for pedestrian transit.

The third crossing into Gaza is at the Egyptian border at Rafah, but it is not designed for major commercial use.

The closure of the crossings means that a present goods and people cannot get in and out of Gaza. Typically, the crossings are closed in situation of hostilities and operate normally in period of calm.

For the IDF-Hamas truce that went into effort on May 21 to hold for any meaningful period, the crossings would have to reopen.

The left-wing organization Gisha — Legal Center for Freedom and Movement has called on Israel to open the crossings particularly for humanitarian goods.

"The closure is illegal, morally wrong and life threatening," it stated.

Basic necessities such as food, medicine, medical equipment and fuel needed for Gaza electricity have all been prevented from entering, it stated.

Palestinians in need of medical treatment in Israel have also been prevented from leaving Gaza and those who received such treatment have not been able to go home, it explained.

During Operation Guardian of the Walls, terrorists twice shelled convoys of aid on their way into Gaza, killing two and injuring at least 10.