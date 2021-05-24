The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel asking for assurances foreign aid won’t reach Hamas

Defense Minister Gantz admitted it would be impossible to completely prevent Hamas from confiscating some of the material for military use.

By LAHAV HARKOV, TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MAY 24, 2021 13:01
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek and Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok as they visit the site of a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip last week, in Petah Tikva, Israel May 20, 2021. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks to his Czech counterpart Jakub Kulhanek and Slovak counterpart Ivan Korcok as they visit the site of a building damaged by a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip last week, in Petah Tikva, Israel May 20, 2021.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
The international community must actively work to weaken Hamas while rebuilding Gaza, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said to his counterparts in the region in recent days.
Ashkenazi spoke with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt in the days preceding Thursday’s ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as well as after, and set out four points on which aid arrangements for Gaza must be based.
The efforts must include weakening Hamas and preventing Hamas from arming itself by smuggling in and building its own weapons.
In addition, the rehabilitation of Gaza must be conducted under close international supervision, with the aid going to a specific project and kept away from Hamas.
The final point Ashkenazi made was that the Israeli civilians captured by Hamas – Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed – as well as the soldiers whose bodies Hamas continues to hold – Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul – must be returned to Israel.
The families of the Israelis held captive in Gaza have long held that Israel should prevent all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza unless the captives are released.
Ashkenazi emphasized that all four points must be implemented.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz made similar points in a briefing on Sunday, though he admitted it would be impossible to completely prevent Hamas from confiscating some of the reconstruction material for military use.
“I’m not naïve; some of the materials we let in will go to Hamas,” Gantz said in a briefing. “In the end, it’s complicated. You need cement to build, and some of it goes to the terror tunnels.”
Gantz is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday to discuss the problems associated with the entry of funds and dual-use items, which have both a civilian and a military purpose, into Gaza.
Blinken is set to visit Israel this week, and rebuilding Gaza is on his agenda. The Secretary of State said on Sunday that the Biden administration would ensure aid does not go to Hamas by working with "trusted, independent parties that can help do the reconstruction and the development, not some quasi-governmental authority."
Meanwhile, senior Hamas official Khaled Mashal told The Wall Street Journal that he would "prefer that the reconstruction of Gaza will be directed from the countries to our channels directly." Mashal called for "benevolent Arabs," meaning foreign donors from Arab countries, to united behin the Palestinian cause and help rebuild Gaza, in an interview with Al-Hadath, a Saudi-owned news channel.
Gantz issued five military seizure orders on Monday against items Hamas had attempted to smuggle in and out of Gaza for its military wing, as the two Israeli crossings into Gaza — Kerem Shalom and Erez - remained closed.
The IDF had confiscated the items in the days leading up to the 11-day IDF-Hamas war, known as Operation Guardian of the Walls, which began on May 10. It has now issued official confiscation orders for the items.
This included a million shekels worth of gold that Hamas and other Gaza terror groups had smuggled into Judea and Samaria to finance terror activity in the West Bank. The gold, which in total weighed 13 kilograms, was shaped as nails and hidden within wooden pallets.
Other items seized included shipments of potassium chloride, glycerin, polyurethane, polyester, fiberglass and communications equipment. These were all considered dual use items. 
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Hamas launched 4,000 rockets against Israel, of which hundreds fell short and hit Gaza. The IDF also carried out 1,500 strikes on Gaza.
Those strikes were designed to hit Hamas terror targets, but also caused civilian damage. 
In the interim the IDF has not announced a date by which the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings will be opened. The former is the main artery for commercial goods into Gaza, while the latter is for pedestrian transit. 
The third crossing into Gaza is at the Egyptian border at Rafah, but it is not designed for major commercial use. 
The closure of the crossings means that a present goods and people cannot get in and out of Gaza. Typically, the crossings are closed in situation of hostilities and operate normally in period of calm.
For the IDF-Hamas truce that went into effort on May 21 to hold for any meaningful period, the crossings would have to reopen.
The left-wing organization Gisha — Legal Center for Freedom and Movement has called on Israel to open the crossings particularly for humanitarian goods.
"The closure is illegal, morally wrong and life threatening," it stated. 
Basic necessities such as food, medicine, medical equipment and fuel needed for Gaza electricity have all been prevented from entering, it stated.
Palestinians in need of medical treatment in Israel have also been prevented from leaving Gaza and those who received such treatment have not been able to go home, it explained.
During Operation Guardian of the Walls, terrorists twice shelled convoys of aid on their way into Gaza, killing two and injuring at least 10.


Tags Benny Gantz Gaza Hamas Operation Guardian of the Walls
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Isaac Herzog is best suited to be president - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
sneh aj 224.88

An alternative approach to Gaza is possible - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Yitz Greenberg

Lapid, Bennett, Sa’ar and Liberman: Turn Gaza tragedy into triumph

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Amotz Asa-El

Can Arab-Jewish peace survive the ongoing violence in Israel?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by