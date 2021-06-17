The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel, Australia to team up to prevent domestic violence

There was an 11.6% spike in domestic offenses in Israel amid the coronavirus pandemic, with 25,747 cases opened in 2020 compared to 23,077 in 2019.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 09:42
Shiri Maimon takes part in a Na'amat video campaign against domestic violence. November 2020. (photo credit: COURTESY NA’AMAT)
The Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce New South Wales (AICC) has partnered with Microsoft Australia, the Israeli embassy and the Israeli NGO Michal Sela Forum to prevent domestic violence across Israel and Australia.
According to a statement, the initiative will be launched at a roundtable event on Thursday, and will used the Michal Sela Forum's "innovative and unique model" aimed at preventing domestic violence, and the weigh it's possible application in Australia.
The Michal Sela Forum recently enlisted experts from Israel's counter-terrorism, homeland security, intelligence, corporate, hi-tech and community sectors through a hackathon to address issues of detecting, combating and tracking domestic violence throughout Israel, following a record high year in cases.
As the coronavirus forced Israelis to stay at home, crime levels dropped in 2020 with the lowest number of criminal cases opened for dozens of years – but rates of domestic violence and sexual offenses increased.
There was an 11.6% spike in domestic offenses, with 25,747 cases opened in 2020 compared to 23,077 in 2019, according to the report. Police noted that this increase took place primarily during Israel's coronavirus lockdowns.
There were 6,139 cases of sexual offenses reported to police in 2020 compared to 5,936 in 2019, the report stated. Police say the rise was primarily in sexual offenses that do not require physical contact between the parties, such as online harassment.
The total number of criminal cases opened in 2020 was 287,127 (an average of 786 cases per day) compared to 300,666 in 2019, some 301,149 in 2018 and 330,294 in 2017 (more than 900 per day), an Israel Hayom report said.
A statement released by the AICC noted that a woman was murdered every two weeks in Israel, and one every week in Australia.
"Despite growing awareness of its prevalence and impact, domestic violence remains an unbearable burder on our societies," AICC said in a statement. " With early intervention and detection of intimate partner violence through innovative new technology solutions, countless lives could be saved."
The roundtable discussion will invite Australian officials and government bodies to meet with the Michal Sela Forum and their newly formed partners to discuss how "Australia might adapt and implement this unique Israeli model locally."
Zachary Keyser and Eve Young contributed to this report.


