Israel finds leader for health concerns ahead of winter

Dr. Bader's appointment was made as the Health Ministry prepares for the coming winter season amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 13, 2020 22:04
Brigadier General Tarif Bader speaks at the International Multidisciplinary Conference in Regba, near the northern Israeli city of Nahariya October 3, 2018. (photo credit: MEIR VAKNIN/FLASH90)
Brigadier General Tarif Bader speaks at the International Multidisciplinary Conference in Regba, near the northern Israeli city of Nahariya October 3, 2018.
(photo credit: MEIR VAKNIN/FLASH90)
Brig.-Gen. Dr. Tarif Bader was appointed to head the Administration for the Preparation of the Health System for Winter on Tuesday, alongside head of the Medical Management Dr. Vered Ezra, under recommendation of Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.
Bader's appointment was made as the Health Ministry prepares for the coming winter season amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. 
"This coming winter will be a very significant challenge for the health of the citizens of Israel," Edelstein said. 
"For many weeks we have been preparing for a double morbidity infection of both the flu and the coronavirus, and in the winter, Dr. Tarif Bader and Dr. Vered will be significant forces in bringing the best service to the country's citizens."
Bader holds a master's degree with honors in health systems management from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and a master's degree in national security from the University of Haifa (College of National Security). 

In addition, he holds a number of achievements in his professional career.
In 2019, he became the first Israeli officer to ever speak on the stage of the United Nations General Assembly, when he discussed the issue of peacekeeping forces.
In February 2016, he went on an information campaign on behalf of the IDF spokesman and the OSS organization in the United States, and in March of that same year he  commanded a rehabilitation operation of wounded Israelis from Turkey.
Bader commanded the field hospital and was the commander of the IDF medical delegation in Nepal after the earthquake in 2015. 
From 2011 to 2014, he served as the medical officer of the Northern Command. In that time, he commanded the operation to treat the Syrian wounded, including the establishment of a field hospital in the Golan Heights for the absorption and treatment of the wounded from the Syrian Civil War.
Prior to that from 2009 to 2011, he was loaned from the IDF and served as deputy director of the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, where he also completed an additional internship in medical administration at the same time.
Within that time, in 2010, he also participated as a pediatrician in a field hospital established by the IDF in Haiti after the earthquake. 
 
In the IDF, he graduated with honors from a medical officers' course and performed a number of positions in the various field units from battalion level to the command.
Currently, Bader works as a senior lecturer at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem as part of the "Tzameret" program for the training of medical reservists.


