Israel Innovation Authority grants NIS 139 m. to high-tech training

The Programs were selected after the authority launched two incentive programs designed to help strengthen Israel's human capital during the coronavirus crisis. The two funds, Human Capital Fund and the Emergency Training Program, announced the 62 programs that are winners and will be awarded grants this week.

The Emergency Training Incentive Program was launched by the Israel Innovation Authority, the Training Administration at the Israel Finance Ministry and the Economy Ministry. It was launched in response to the unemployment crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and includes training tailored for populations that are under-represented in Israel's high-tech community including Arabs and haredim.

The Human Capital fund was launched in order to increase the number of those employed in Israel's high-tech industry. The fund also focused on increasing the participation of under-represented groups in Israel's high-tech industry.

The winning programs were selected from almost 200 organizations that applied. The programs will make training possible for 9,000 employees in the coming year, according to the Innovation Authority.

Research done in December 2020 showed that the pandemic caused job loss for over 50,000 Israelis who have potential to integrate into Israel's high-tech industry, according to the authority.

"The Israel Innovation Authority considers the new human capital programs an important act of cooperation between industry, training organizations and government ministries," said Israel Innovation Authority Vice President Anya Eldan.

"The programs will increase the number of new high-tech employees by tens of thousands and bolster Israel's digital transformation, as well as provide a rapid response to unemployment," Eldan went on to say.

Economy Minister Amir Peretz said that the programs will "promote populations underrepresented in high-tech R&D professions – women, minorities and the ultra-Orthodox. The selected programs will promote high-productivity employment in the periphery.

"Furthermore, the selected entities were chosen for their goal of encouraging the integration of new immigrants and returning citizens with R&D experience in high-tech companies. Inclusive employment will strengthen Israeli industry and society as a whole,” Peretz went on to say.

Finance Minister Israel Katz applauded the program, calling it "an effective and focused solution to increased unemployment."

"The Training Administration at the Israel Ministry of Finance and the Israel Innovation Authority’s joint program for placing unemployed workers in high-tech professions within Israeli industry is an example of the rapid response provided to jobseekers to integrate them into industry in general and the high-tech sector in particular," Katz went on to say.

