The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel needs to raise taxes, ex-Bank of Israel governor says

Flug: Certain special-interest tax exemptions that serve no economic purpose should also be eliminated.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 29, 2021 15:10
Illustrative photo of Israeli money (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Illustrative photo of Israeli money
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
There is a general agreement among experts about what the government's priorities need to be moving forward, said Prof. Karnit Flug, former governor of the Bank of Israel, at Tuesday's Eli Hurvitz Conference on Economy and Society.
However, on the matter of how to finance it, the answers are less clear, Flug said.
As it emerges from the coronavirus crisis, Israel requires economic growth that reaches all sectors of the population and addresses problems of inequality that plague society, Flug said. The government needs to pass a budget so that it can address many of the needs that have been ignored for the past several years. Israel needs to improve its transparency and bureaucracy, address core problems to upgrade the workforce, and fix the housing crisis by freeing up more land. On these issues, Flug said, there is little disagreement.
Regarding the methods of funding these projects, Flug said Israel will have no choice but to raise taxes, despite the Finance Ministry's insistence that it will not.
Reducing redundant positions within the government, as Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman stressed earlier in the conference, is important, but Israel's expenditures in that sphere are already relatively low compared with other countries.
Israel's acceptance of a minimum corporate tax rate as part of the OECD's digital economy taxation outline, as well as a global carbon tax initiative, are good starts toward raising tax revenues, Flug said. However, certain special-interest tax exemptions that serve no economic purpose should also be eliminated, she said. In addition, she added, Israel should consider adding inheritance and gift taxes, potential tax revenue sources that are used in dozens of OECD countries around the world.
Speaking more about the macroeconomic priorities of Israel's new government, Israel Democracy Institute president Yohanan Plesner said that "during the political crisis we realized that our system isn't working. We must learn the lessons & stop the discourse of division, while also reaching a consensus that will allow our political system to make decisions."
"Not all people can rely on the strength of the hi-tech sector," said Dr. Ron Tomer, President of the Manufacturers Association. "Action must be taken to reduce the regulatory burden and make it simple, cheap, strong, professional, innovative and green. During the COVID crisis, the business sector has been bleeding."
“For the past three years we have been living in chaos, and with the morbidity of the COVID crisis and in an unfathomable political situation," said Arnon Ben-David, Chairman of the Histadrut labor union. "The whole economy was run in a state of auto-pilot. We thought that raising the minimum wage would make it difficult for the economy and factories, but we saw that this was not the case. On the contrary, the move spurred workers and contributed to higher productivity."
"The self-employed and small businesses also need a safety net, in which they can push a button and get unemployment just like the employees," Ben-David added.


Tags Bank of Israel Money taxes tax
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust restitution: For Poland, none is too much

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israeli attacks must not humiliate Iranian people - comment

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by