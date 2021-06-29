Israel needs to raise taxes, ex-Bank of Israel governor says

However, on the matter of how to finance it, the answers are less clear, Flug said.

As it emerges from the coronavirus crisis, Israel requires economic growth that reaches all sectors of the population and addresses problems of inequality that plague society, Flug said. The government needs to pass a budget so that it can address many of the needs that have been ignored for the past several years. Israel needs to improve its transparency and bureaucracy, address core problems to upgrade the workforce, and fix the housing crisis by freeing up more land. On these issues, Flug said, there is little disagreement.

Regarding the methods of funding these projects, Flug said Israel will have no choice but to raise taxes, despite the Finance Ministry's insistence that it will not

Reducing redundant positions within the government, as Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman stressed earlier in the conference, is important, but Israel's expenditures in that sphere are already relatively low compared with other countries.

Israel's acceptance of a minimum corporate tax rate as part of the OECD's digital economy taxation outline, as well as a global carbon tax initiative, are good starts toward raising tax revenues, Flug said. However, certain special-interest tax exemptions that serve no economic purpose should also be eliminated, she said. In addition, she added, Israel should consider adding inheritance and gift taxes, potential tax revenue sources that are used in dozens of OECD countries around the world.

Speaking more about the macroeconomic priorities of Israel's new government, Israel Democracy Institute president Yohanan Plesner said that "during the political crisis we realized that our system isn't working. We must learn the lessons & stop the discourse of division, while also reaching a consensus that will allow our political system to make decisions."

"Not all people can rely on the strength of the hi-tech sector," said Dr. Ron Tomer, President of the Manufacturers Association. "Action must be taken to reduce the regulatory burden and make it simple, cheap, strong, professional, innovative and green. During the COVID crisis, the business sector has been bleeding."

“For the past three years we have been living in chaos, and with the morbidity of the COVID crisis and in an unfathomable political situation," said Arnon Ben-David, Chairman of the Histadrut labor union. "The whole economy was run in a state of auto-pilot. We thought that raising the minimum wage would make it difficult for the economy and factories, but we saw that this was not the case. On the contrary, the move spurred workers and contributed to higher productivity."

"The self-employed and small businesses also need a safety net, in which they can push a button and get unemployment just like the employees," Ben-David added.