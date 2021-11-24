Israel Police probing dep. minister double voting in Knesset

Police have opened an investigation into the July incident in which Deputy Minister Abir Kara voted twice in the Knesset plenum.

The police have gathered evidence and spoken to witnesses. But Kara said he had not been contacted by the police and heard about the probe from a news report.

"It's no big deal," Kara (Yamina) said Wednesday.

Kara said he would be willing to cooperate with the police, as he did when a preliminary probe by Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy found he did it accidentally

Coalition chairwoman Idit Silman was on the phone in the plenum when Kara mistakenly voted for her and himself on a bill aiding workers who were unemployed due to the coronavirus.

Kara said he mistakenly voted using the computer of Silman, who sits next to him in the plenum. He said he then voted using his own computer and immediately told Levy of his error.

Kara said he voted from the wrong computer “out of instinct and by mistake.” The important thing, he added, “is that I clarified the error right away.”