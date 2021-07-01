MK Abir Kara breaks law by voting twice on coronavirus bill

Yamina MK Abir Kara mistakenly voted twice on Thursday on a bill aiding workers who were unemployed due to the coronavirus.
Kara said he mistakenly voted using the button of coalition head Idit Silman, who sits next to him in the plenum. He said he then voted using his own button and immediately told Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy of his mistake.
But opposition MKs pointed out that voting twice is a crime. MK Amir Ohana (Likud) asked that all of Kara's votes over the past two weeks be checked, in the presence of a representative of the opposition. Likud MK Shlomo Keri filed an urgent complaint to the attorney-general requesting that an investigation be opened into the double voting.
The Knesset plenum is holding a rare meeting on a Thursday to renew bills related to COVID-19 before they expire.
"Those who stole votes from the Right and gave Israel a left-wing government that is supported by anti-Zionists are now stealing votes in the [Knesset] plenum as well," the Likud added.
"The change government cannot allow itself to act against the law," commented the Movement for Quality Government.
"The foundation of a democratic state is honest leadership and we will not hesitate to fight for that against every and any elected official who does not act according to the law. This needs to be investigated."