MK Abir Kara breaks law by voting twice on coronavirus bill

Yamina MK Abir Kara mistakenly voted twice on Thursday on a bill aiding workers who were unemployed due to the coronavirus.

Kara said he mistakenly voted using the button of coalition head Idit Silman, who sits next to him in the plenum. He said he then voted using his own button and immediately told Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy of his mistake.

MK Shlomo Keri filed an urgent complaint to the attorney-general requesting that an investigation be opened into the double voting. But opposition MKs pointed out that voting twice is a crime. MK Amir Ohana (Likud) asked that all of Kara's votes over the past two weeks be checked, in the presence of a representative of the opposition. Likud MK Shlomo Keri filed an urgent complaint to the attorney-general requesting that an investigation be opened into the double voting.