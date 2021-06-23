Israel Police search for crude street artist after his prank went wrong

The contractor had been hired to paint the road leading up to the police station, but once he had finished painting the required lines he added a piece of graffiti reminiscent of male genitalia at the gated entrance of the station.

The news of the police investigation into the incident was met with amusement on social media; one person responded with "I have no doubt that a special investigative team will be established," and another asked if "the real crimes [are] finished?"

However, Israel Police have said that they view the incident as "serious," and that it is a deliberate statement against the police, leading to "contempt" for them and their work.

The security cameras in the surrounding area have been inspected as the police attempt to trace the suspects involved.

