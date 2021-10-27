Israel pushes back at US, advances plans for 3,130 settler homes

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ignored a direct Biden administration request to halt settlement activity and created an uproar in his coalition when he allowed the Civil Administration to advance plans for 3,130 new Jewish homes in Area C of the West Bank.

It followed his controversial decision to allow both Defense Minister Benny Gantz to designate six Palestinian NGOs as terror groups and Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin to issue tenders for 1,355 new seller homes in Judea and Samaria.

The moves mark the first time since US President Joe Biden took office that Israel has issued tenders or advanced large-scale settlement projects.

The Labor Party, which is a coalition member, took issue in particular with Gantz a former IDF chief, who has been compared with former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.

"Whoever irresponsibly announces policy declarations with international implications, without coordination and without preparation, and whoever approves the construction of 3,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria, how shall we say this, is not Rabin."

Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (credit: HAIM TZACH)

Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) retorted.

"Today's Labor party is very far from the Labor party it was then," she said, adding "how shall we say this, its less Labor and more of Meretz."

The Blue and White Party itself tweeted against Labor, stating, that those who in the past have called on young Israelis not to enter the army shouldn't preach about responsible diplomatic and security actions.

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) said, "I hope that the Minister of Defense will show responsibility, stop this destructive construction and stop the sequence of populist decisions that are harming the government and the State of Israel."

He said that the advancement of the homes were the equivalent of 3,130 vegetables thrown in the faces of all the many protestors who had rallied against the former government and called for change.

The US did not immediately respond to the

On Tuesday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke asked Gantz to cancel's Wednesday meeting of the Civil Administration's Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria, the body which advance the building.

US Charge d'Affaires to Israel Michael Ratney spoke with Bennett's diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir about the matter.

Bennett opted to move forward despite the US objection. He has been clear from the start that he has no plans to freeze settlement activity.

The European Union and the United Nations had also called on Israel not to move forward with the settlement plans.

A senior Palestinian official said the decision showed that the Bennett-led government was "no less extreme" than that of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Reuters and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.