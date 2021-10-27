The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel pushes back at US, advances plans for 3,130 settler homes

The moves mark the first time since US President Joe Biden took office that Israel has issued tenders or advanced large-scale settlement projects.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 19:39
A HOUSING CONSTRUCTION project in Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A HOUSING CONSTRUCTION project in Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ignored a direct Biden administration request to halt settlement activity and created an uproar in his coalition when he allowed the Civil Administration to advance plans for 3,130 new Jewish homes in Area C of the West Bank.
It followed his controversial decision to allow both Defense Minister Benny Gantz to designate six Palestinian NGOs as terror groups and Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin to issue tenders for 1,355 new seller homes in Judea and Samaria.
The moves mark the first time since US President Joe Biden took office that Israel has issued tenders or advanced large-scale settlement projects.
The Labor Party, which is a coalition member, took issue in particular with Gantz a former IDF chief, who has been compared with former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.
"Whoever irresponsibly announces policy declarations with international implications, without coordination and without preparation, and whoever approves the construction of 3,000 housing units in Judea and Samaria, how shall we say this, is not Rabin."
Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (credit: HAIM TZACH)Aliyah Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (credit: HAIM TZACH)
Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) retorted.
"Today's Labor party is very far from the Labor party it was then," she said, adding "how shall we say this, its less Labor and more of Meretz."
The Blue and White Party itself tweeted against Labor, stating, that those who in the past have called on young Israelis not to enter the army shouldn't preach about responsible diplomatic and security actions.
MK Mossi Raz (Meretz) said, "I hope that the Minister of Defense will show responsibility, stop this destructive construction and stop the sequence of populist decisions that are harming the government and the State of Israel."
He said that the advancement of the homes were the equivalent of 3,130 vegetables thrown in the faces of all the many protestors who had rallied against the former government and called for change.
The US did not immediately respond to the 
On Tuesday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke asked Gantz to cancel's Wednesday meeting of the Civil Administration's Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria, the body which advance the building.
US Charge d'Affaires to Israel Michael Ratney spoke with Bennett's diplomatic adviser Shimrit Meir about the matter.
Bennett opted to move forward despite the US objection. He has been clear from the start that he has no plans to freeze settlement activity.
The European Union and the United Nations had also called on Israel not to move forward with the settlement plans.
A senior Palestinian official said the decision showed that the Bennett-led government was "no less extreme" than that of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Reuters and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Naftali Bennett Settlements West Bank Joe Biden Israeli Palestinian Conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to seriously tackle climate change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

BU's Elie Wiesel Center mocks the Holocaust - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by