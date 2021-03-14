The Israeli government announced on Sunday that it will allocate NIS 30 million to help Holocaust survivors and needy elderly citizens cover debts to the Israeli Electric Company (IEC).

The announcement came after an agreement was made between the chairman of the Labor, Welfare and Health Committee, MK Haim Katz, and Finance Minister Israel Katz.

In addition, the National Insurance Institute (Bituah Leumi) will carry out a project to ensure that all Holocaust survivors who are entitled to nursing services indeed receive their full rights according to their practical level of need.

MK Haim Katz welcomed the agreements with the Finance Minister, saying that he has "shown sensitivity and responded to my request to provide assistance to Israel's weakest population, who repeatedly fall between the cracks due to excess bureaucracy."

"We will continue to work to enable every Holocaust survivor to grow old with dignity," he added.

