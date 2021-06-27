Israel to phase out 2G, 3G Internet by 2025

As Israel moves toward fifth-generation ( 5G ) cellular Internet standards, the Communications Ministry is starting to phase out second- and third-generation networks.

Those networks will be turned off by the end of 2025, the ministry said Sunday in line with similar moves that are being made by cellular operators in many countries around the world.

According to the ministry’s timeline, importing mobile devices that support only the old networks will be banned from next January 1 and a year later, new devices supporting only the old technologies, including car handsfree devices and M2M end equipment, will not be allowed to connect. However, existing 2G and 3G customers will still be able to receive service.

At the end of 2025, old technologies will no longer get reception from mobile operators.

“We are leading the State of Israel toward a new era in the field of communications infrastructure,” said Communications Minister Yoaz Handel. “This step is essential to become a leading country. Around the world, old technologies have been shut down in order to free up broadcast frequencies – which are a limited resource – in favor of advanced technologies. The process will be gradual and allow those who need to, to make the necessary technological adjustments, and it is part of a move to get the cart out of the mud and launch the Israeli economy.”

5G Internet networks are expected to be widespread in Israel within two to four years, and will dramatically increase Internet speed and latency (the time between a user action and a response), as well as improved reliability and network security that will enable completely new consumer and commercial possibilities.

While Israeli cellular packages are considered to be some of the cheapest in the world, mobile Internet speeds are relatively slow and the Communications Ministry is hoping to make up for what is seen as a lost decade of technological progress.

