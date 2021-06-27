The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel to phase out 2G, 3G Internet by 2025

5G Internet networks are expected to be widespread in Israel within two to four years, and will dramatically increase Internet speed and latency.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 27, 2021 16:29
pay-mobile-games-1 (photo credit: PEXELS.COM)
pay-mobile-games-1
(photo credit: PEXELS.COM)
As Israel moves toward fifth-generation (5G) cellular Internet standards, the Communications Ministry is starting to phase out second- and third-generation networks.
Those networks will be turned off by the end of 2025, the ministry said Sunday in line with similar moves that are being made by cellular operators in many countries around the world.
According to the ministry’s timeline, importing mobile devices that support only the old networks will be banned from next January 1 and a year later, new devices supporting only the old technologies, including car handsfree devices and M2M end equipment, will not be allowed to connect. However, existing 2G and 3G customers will still be able to receive service.
At the end of 2025, old technologies will no longer get reception from mobile operators.
“We are leading the State of Israel toward a new era in the field of communications infrastructure,” said Communications Minister Yoaz Handel. “This step is essential to become a leading country. Around the world, old technologies have been shut down in order to free up broadcast frequencies – which are a limited resource – in favor of advanced technologies. The process will be gradual and allow those who need to, to make the necessary technological adjustments, and it is part of a move to get the cart out of the mud and launch the Israeli economy.”
5G Internet networks are expected to be widespread in Israel within two to four years, and will dramatically increase Internet speed and latency (the time between a user action and a response), as well as improved reliability and network security that will enable completely new consumer and commercial possibilities.
While Israeli cellular packages are considered to be some of the cheapest in the world, mobile Internet speeds are relatively slow and the Communications Ministry is hoping to make up for what is seen as a lost decade of technological progress.


Tags internet yoaz hendel 5G
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nachman Shai

Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by