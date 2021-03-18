Israeli aid org. takes part in UAE humanitarian aid conference

The three-day conference is a platform for meetings and dialogue between civil and humanitarian aid organizations and UN and government agencies.

Eynat Shlein, VP of Mashav, presented the agency's activities conducted to assist African countries during the coronavirus pandemic. The VP also spoke about the recruitment of Mashav graduates in Africa to handle the outbreak.

Shlein met with a representative of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to explore new partnerships at the conference.

Mashav set up a pavilion at the conference which received a large amount of exposure and interest from participants.

