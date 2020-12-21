Israeli airlines to operate massive airlift for returning citizens abroad

Israeli airline companies are preparing to operate a massive airlift for Israelis currently abroad and in a hurry to return to Israel, following Monday's decision by the coronavirus cabinet to impose mandatory quarantine in hotels on all Israelis returning from abroad starting Wednesday. Meanwhile, dozens of passengers who were about to deport the Ben-Gurion Airport to Dubai have canceled their flights and have returned home. Israir will operate 12 flights that will return Israelis interested in avoiding quarantine. Arkia, El Al and FlyDubai will operate dozens of flights as well. Oz Berlowitz, vice-president at Arkia airline, said that "Arkia is preparing to operate an airlift from Dubai in light of the many requests made by passengers looking to return before the quarantine guidelines comes into effect. The company is preparing to operate the airlift around the clock." He added that "the number of seats is limited and people should start placing their orders as soon as possible." "Arkia will continue to operate the line to Dubai with daily flights on the company's airbus," Berlowitz noted.El Al updated its policy as well in light of the new directives. "Clients holding flight tickets can still change the date of their flight without paying any fees or alternatively, to freeze their tickets and use them at a later time, until December 31, 2021," a statement from El Al noted. "Clients looking to return to Israel sooner than planned, until December 23, can do so without additional payment."
Translated by Tobias Siegal